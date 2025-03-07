

the complete review - poetry

At the Louvre



edited by

Antoine Caro, Edwin Frank, and Donatien Grau



general information | review summaries | our review | links

Poems by 100 Contemporary World Poets

French title: Poésie du Louvre

Edited by Antoine Caro, Edwin Frank, and Donatien Grau

With a Foreword by Laurence des Cars

With poems by Abd al Malik, Ali al-Attar, Nujoom Alghanem, Rachael Allen, Jean D'Amérique, Antonella Anedda, Rae Armantrout, Simon Armitage, Linda Maria Baros, Polina Barskova, Tahar Ben Jelloun, Jay Bernard, Emily Berry, Zéno Bianu, Jacob Bromberg, Hannah Brooks-Motl, Mercedes Cebrián, Patrick Chamoiseau, Cecila Chapduelh, Barbara Chase-Riboud, Louise Chennevière, Pierre Chopinaud, Ali Cobby Eckermann, Ann Cotten, Jacques Darras, Najwan Darwish, Pauline Delabroy-Allard, Hélène Dorion, Michael Edwards, Jon Fosse, Jean Frémon, Albane Gellé, Peter Gizzi, Robert Glück, Kenneth Goldsmith, Kim Gordon, Stefan Hertmans, Fanny Howe, Simon Johannin, Nuno Júdice, Sylvie Kandé, John Keene, István Kemény, Vénus Khoury-Ghata, Wayne Koestenbaum, Abdellatif Laâbi, Nick Laird, Amadou Lamine Sall, Lan Lan, Yitzhak Laor, Dorothea Lasky, Mónica de la Torre, Gérard Le Gouic, Franck Leibovici, Lisette Lombé, Luljeta Lleshanaku, Tedi López Mills, Maialen Lujanbio, Gérard Manset, Arvind Krishna Mehrotra, Karthika Naïr, Vivek Narayanan, Nimrod, Alice Notley, Gaëlle Obiégly, Precious Okoyomon, Eugene Ostashevsky, Norbert Paganelli, Fani Papageorgiou, Charles Pennequin, Serge Pey, Jana Prikryl, Oxmo Puccino, Olivier Py, Marie de Quatrebarbes, Jacques Réda, Blandine Rinkel, Andrés Sánchez Robayna, Albert Roig, Martin Rueff, James Sacré, Barry Schwabsky, Ryoko Sekiguchi, Yomi Şode, Karen Solie, Ariel Spiegler, Aleš Šteger, Fiona Sze-Lorrain, Véronique Tadjo, Arthur Teboul, Esther Tellermann, Camille de Toledo, Krisztina Tóth, Milène Tournier, Andreas Unterweger, André Velter, Jan Wagner, Wang Yin, Elizabeth Willis, Xi Chuan, Jeffrey Yang, and Cynthia Zarin

Translated by numerous translators

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : many, many voices and takes; an appealing collection overall

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Australian Book Review . 4/2025 Paul Kane Libération . 15/4/2024 Frédérique Fanchette

From the Reviews :

"A deux pas du musée on trouvait tout à la vieille Samaritaine, et là c’est un peu pareil. (...) Comme au musée on jette un coup d’œil ici, on s’arrête longuement là. Des souvenirs de visites anciennes remontent. Peut-on encore se perdre au Louvre ?" - Frédérique Fanchette, Libération

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

At the Louvre is described (in the flap-copy) as a: "unique collaboration between New York Review Books and the Louvre Museum [...] a hundred poems, newly commissioned exclusively for this volume". Poets were apparently asked to write something Louvre-related or -inspired and they obliged, taking a wide variety of approaches. The poems, which range from one to five pages in length -- though most are in the one to two page range --, are arranged alphabetically by author-last-name.

The subtitle says that these are: Poems by 100 Contemporary World Poets but they're rounding down: in fact there are 102 (as is also acknowledged in Laurence des Cars' Foreword) -- while the French version does them even one better, with 103 poets represented. (It is Ariana Reines' contribution that didn't make the English-edition cut -- despite having been written in English; published as 'Zéro absolu' in the French edition, it is presumably the poem 'Absolute Zero', which you can, for example, find here.)

While French- and English-language poets predominate, quite a bit of the poetry is translated from other languages -- poems originally written in a total of fifteen languages are collected here, by my count. It's a solid list of authors as well that includes quite a few very well-known poets, and even Nobel laureate Jon Fosse (probably not so well-known for his poetry). In not providing even the shortest of poet-biographies, however, the focus is decidedly on the poems (though oddly the table of contents lists only the author-names, and not the titles of the poems).

The Louvre -- and its contents -- of course offer a great deal of material to work with: "more than a museum the Louvre / a city within a city", writes Vénus Khoury-Ghata, while Tahar Ben Jelloun goes so far as to say: "This museum is a country, homeland of tempests and light / A great motionless journey and, for all that, so alive" and Patrick Chamoiseau sees: "the Louvre as common-place of the world". Meanwhile, Amadou Lamine Sall suggests that: "When God goes on holiday, He takes up residence at the Louvre" -- and:

The Louvre is not a museum the Louvre is a tale of magic and awe

The perfect culmination of wonder before the prowess of the spirit of art ...

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 June 2025

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Poetry

See Index of Anthologies

- Return to top of the page -