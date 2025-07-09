Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Serge



by

Yasmina Reza



Title: Serge Author: Yasmina Reza Genre: Novel Written: 2021 (Eng. 2025) Length: 213 pages Original in: French Availability: Serge - US Serge - UK Serge - Canada Serge - Canada (French) Serge - France Serge - Deutschland Serge - Italia Serge - España from : Bookshop.org (US)

French title: Serge

Translated by Jeffrey Zuckerman

Our Assessment:



B : solid novel of memory and family

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The French Rev. . 3/2022 M.-A.Sourieau Le Monde . 14/1/2021 Jean Birnbaum Le Temps . 29/1/2021 L.Koutchoumoff Arman

From the Reviews :

"Les dialogues cinglants engagent les lecteurs à penser différemment un événement historique odieux, mais l’ensemble du récit demeure confus et ambigu en raison notamment du trop grand nombre d’anecdotes et de personnages qui nuisent à la cohésion du tissu narratif." - Marie-Agnès Sourieau, The French Review





"Serge, donc. Il s’agit d’un roman bien sûr mais l’art du dialogue qui se déploie ici est tel que l’on en sort avec la nette impression d’avoir vu, entendu, touché les personnages, qui, le temps de la lecture, s’activent sur notre scène mentale. (...) Mais où qu’elle conduise ses personnages, la romancière capte avant tout le décalage entre ce qui est dit et ce qui est ressenti. Le flot verbal qu’elle met dans la bouche de ses protagonistes, et surtout dans celle de Serge, boule d’angoisse sous ses airs de grande gueule, n’est qu’un leurre." - Lisbeth Koutchoumoff Arman, Le Temps

The complete review 's Review :

Serge is a family-novel, focused on the three adult Popper-children: narrator Jean, older brother Serge, and sister Nana. Serge is already sixty, but as Jean sums up: "We'll always, to each other, be the three Popper children".

Early on Jean does wonder: "how we siblings ended up staying as thick as thieves" -- but the novel basically begins with the death of their mother, with noting: "Once she was dead, things went off the rails". The heart of the novel involves a family trip, as Serge's adult daughter is eager to visit Auschwitz.

As Jean explains:

Joséphine's gotten it in her head ever since her grandmother's death. She'd like for her father come along. Nana's fine with it and plans on coming. Serge's freaking out at the idea of being with those two. So, I'm going, too.

"Can't say we've asked many questions," Serge says.

"Nope."

"Either of us. No curiosity."

"Nope."

"We really don't care in the end."

I think about it. "Yes."

He's right. We've never thought we ought to bother ourselves with family history. For that matter, hadn't our parents imposed a tacit silence ? All these old stories, who wanted them ?

The overarching idea of this expedition -- I'm still trying to get to grips with it -- was, to put it with all the solemnity of our time, to visit the grave of our Hungarian relatives. People we never knew, who we'd never heard talk of, whose misfortunes seemed not to have upended our mother's life. But that's our family: they died because they were Jewish, they experienced the macabre fate of a people whose heritage we carry on, and in a world besotted with the word "memory," it seems ignominious to wash one's hand of such a matter. At least that's what I understand of my niece Joséphine being so feverishly invested.

Did we need to go to Auschwitz ? Be honest. Did we need the whole gang? Maybe it will end in tragedy.

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 July 2025

About the Author :

French author Yasmina Reza, born in 1959, achieved her first great success with the play 'Art'. She has also written fiction and screenplays.

