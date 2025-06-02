

the complete review - fiction

Blowfish



by

Jo Kyung-Ran



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Blowfish Author: Jo Kyung-Ran Genre: Novel Written: 2010 (Eng. 2025) Length: 292 pages Original in: Korean Availability: Blowfish - US Blowfish - UK Blowfish - Canada from : Bookshop.org (US)

Korean title: 복어

Translated by Chi-Young Kim

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : moody, with heavy matters treated with a quite deft touch

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 26/4/2025 .

From the Reviews :

"Jo’s atmospheric writing distills the novel’s mood from its settings (...), while details about the sculptor’s family history inform her chilling determination to die. It’s a memorable existential tale." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Blowfish is presented in relatively short chapters -- there are sixty-seven of them -- that alternate in their focus between its two unnamed protagonists, a female artist and a male architect. (Many of the characters in the novel are referred to by name, but not the two main characters; amusingly (and tellingly), even in the company of the architect the woman, at one point: "kept forgetting she was with someone else. She could not even remember this man's name".) Divided into four parts, the story moves from Seoul to Tokyo and back to Seoul -- with the city-backdrops a strong presence throughout. Both the artist and the architect are unattached, and are drawn to each other, meeting fairly frequently though generally remaining at a certain remove; at one point, for example, the artist goes back to South Korea from Tokyo for the holidays, without even bothering to tell the architect.

Death -- and, in particular, suicide -- haunt both protagonists. The artist's grandmother killed herself, at a relatively young age -- the artist never knew her --, while the architect's brother also had. These two suicides also strongly affected the fathers of the protagonists, the architect's withdrawing completely into himself, while the artist's father, whose mother had killed herself in front of him and his father when he was a child, still now:

became nine years old again every night in his dreams. Not a single night was spared. Alcohol did not help. She could not stand her father anymore, this nine-year-old desperately calling for his mother.

Now was the time to sever whatever chains tethered her to this world; now was the ideal time. She and her other self agreed on that point. Now only death remained.

"It's a grotesque taste," Abe-san said. "When you eat it, it tastes like death. That's what it tastes like."

"I want to know more about them."

"About blowfish ?"

"Why, is that weird ?"

"No." He shook his head. "What made you interested in blowfish ?"

"I was just drawn to them."

"Just naturally drawn to them ?"

"Something like that."

"Without any end goal ?"

"Like ... the way my right hand leads my left."

He didn't know much about her. All he knew was the following: She was living a life dogged by a continuous urge to die. That was her true existence.

"I want to save ..."

"Who ?"

"This person I met."

"This person, is she a woman ?"

"Or -- I don't know. I just don't know."

- M.A.Orthofer, 3 July 2025

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Korean literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

South Korean author Jo Kyung-ran (Cho Kyŏng-nan; 조경란) was born in 1969.

- Return to top of the page -