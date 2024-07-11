the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 July 2024
11 July:
International Booker Prize judging panel | Robert Chandler on Andrey Platonov | Hotlist finalists
11 July 2024
- Thursday
International Booker Prize judging panel
Robert Chandler on Andrey Platonov | Hotlist finalists
International Booker Prize judging panel
They've announced the members of the judging panel for next year's International Booker Prize, and they are: Max Porter, who will chair; Caleb Femi, Sana Goyal, Anton Hur, and Beth Orton.
They've also announced the dates for it, with the longlist to be announced 25 February 2025, the shortlist on 8 April, and the winner on 20 May.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Robert Chandler on Andrey Platonov
In Prospect Robert Chandler writes on People person: the greatness of Andrey Platonov -- a good introduction to the author.
His (and wife Elizabeth's) new translation of Chevengur is recently out in the US from New York Review Books -- see their publicity page -- and from Harvill Secker in the UK -- see their publicity page.
The US publishers recently noted: "Platonov's Chevengur has been a bit of a breakout "hit"", which is pretty neat.
The only Platono under review at the complete review is Happy Moscow.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Hotlist finalists
They've announced the thirty finalists for the German Hotlist competition, selected from 204 entries -- one from each independent publisher.
Readers can vote, with the three top vote-getters joining seven titles chosen by the official jury for the shortlist that will be announced on 10 September; the winner will be announced 18 October.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
