the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 July 2024

11 July: International Booker Prize judging panel | Robert Chandler on Andrey Platonov | Hotlist finalists


11 July 2024 - Thursday

International Booker Prize judging panel
Robert Chandler on Andrey Platonov | Hotlist finalists

       International Booker Prize judging panel

       They've announced the members of the judging panel for next year's International Booker Prize, and they are: Max Porter, who will chair; Caleb Femi, Sana Goyal, Anton Hur, and Beth Orton.
       They've also announced the dates for it, with the longlist to be announced 25 February 2025, the shortlist on 8 April, and the winner on 20 May.

       Robert Chandler on Andrey Platonov

       In Prospect Robert Chandler writes on People person: the greatness of Andrey Platonov -- a good introduction to the author.
       His (and wife Elizabeth's) new translation of Chevengur is recently out in the US from New York Review Books -- see their publicity page -- and from Harvill Secker in the UK -- see their publicity page.
       The US publishers recently noted: "Platonov's Chevengur has been a bit of a breakout "hit"", which is pretty neat.
       The only Platono under review at the complete review is Happy Moscow.

       Hotlist finalists

       They've announced the thirty finalists for the German Hotlist competition, selected from 204 entries -- one from each independent publisher.
       Readers can vote, with the three top vote-getters joining seven titles chosen by the official jury for the shortlist that will be announced on 10 September; the winner will be announced 18 October.

