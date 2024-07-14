David Lapoujade

|
Worlds Built to Fall Apart
The complete review's Review:
Worlds Built to Fall Apart takes a look at the work of the great science fiction author Philip K. Dick, with philosopher Lapoujade tackling it largely from a philosophical angle.
As he notes at the start, Dick himself maintained that: "all his books revolve around a single problem: What is reality ? What is real ?" -- but as, Lapoujade points out, these worlds are inevitably "fragile and changeable"; centers and everything else do not hold; these are, as the title has it: 'worlds built to fall apart'.
what is living and what is dead ? How do you distinguish between them ? How do you know that you are alive and not dead ? This question troubles many of Dick's characters: am I alive or am I dead ?(Recall that Emmanuel Carrère titled his 'Journey into the Mind of Philip K Dick' I am Alive and You are Dead.)
Lapoujade points out that:
The farther he goes in his writing, the more his worlds cease to follow the laws of any physical world, obeying instead the principles -- the variable principles -- that govern psyches. In this sense, Dick's oeuvre is profoundly idealist. Given a series of inexplicable events, the question is not, what is causing it ? but rather, who is behind all this ?The philosophical angle is a fruitful way to approach Dick's unusual science fiction, and Lapoujade's reading of the material makes both for an interesting exercise in literary criticism as well as guide to a variety of intriguing philosophical questions. Lapoujade is particularly good in showing how Dick explored many of these questions repeatedly, in different forms -- without, however, bogging down in the material: Worlds Built to Fall Apart is a slim book covering a great deal, pointing readers in various directions but then leaving them to find their own way through the mass of Dick's writing.
It makes for a fine and thought-provoking study, about an author whose work remains engaging and seems evermore current.
- M.A.Orthofer, 14 July 2024
French philosopher David Lapoujade was born in 1964. he teaches at the Sorbonne.
