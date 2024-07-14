A
philosophy / literature



Worlds Built to Fall Apart

by
David Lapoujade


Title: Worlds Built to Fall Apart
Author: David Lapoujade
Genre: Non-fiction
Written: 2021 (Eng. 2024)
Length: 143 pages
Original in: French
  • Versions of Philip K. Dick
  • French title: L'altération des mondes
  • Translated and with a Preface by Erik Beranek

B : solid, concise but far-ranging study of Dick's fascinating work

Review Summaries
Source Rating Date Reviewer
La Nación . 9/4/2022 Gustavo Santiago


  From the Reviews:
  • "Como buen discípulo de Gilles Deleuze, Lapoujade no pretende hacer de la vasta literatura de Dick un corpus sistemático, ni proponer claves de lectura exhaustivas y contundentes. Lo que construye con su texto es un horizonte en el que los mundos de la filosofía y de la ciencia ficción se encuentran, colisionan, se alteran, enriqueciéndose mutuamente." - Gustavo Santiago, La Nación

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.

The complete review's Review:

       Worlds Built to Fall Apart takes a look at the work of the great science fiction author Philip K. Dick, with philosopher Lapoujade tackling it largely from a philosophical angle. As he notes at the start, Dick himself maintained that: "all his books revolve around a single problem: What is reality ? What is real ?" -- but as, Lapoujade points out, these worlds are inevitably "fragile and changeable"; centers and everything else do not hold; these are, as the title has it: 'worlds built to fall apart'.
       Showing an easy familiarity with Dick's voluminous output, Lapoujade considers Dick's many forms of reality in eleven chapters, each with a somewhat different focus. He notes, for example, that many of Dick's characters are in some way what would be considered mentally unstable -- schizophrenic and the like --, perceiving or imagining the world differently -- yet with their skewed subjective forms of reality often taking on objective form, becoming 'real', as it were.
       In one chapter he focuses on the basic question:

what is living and what is dead ? How do you distinguish between them ? How do you know that you are alive and not dead ? This question troubles many of Dick's characters: am I alive or am I dead ?
       (Recall that Emmanuel Carrère titled his 'Journey into the Mind of Philip K Dick' I am Alive and You are Dead.)
       Lapoujade points out that:
The farther he goes in his writing, the more his worlds cease to follow the laws of any physical world, obeying instead the principles -- the variable principles -- that govern psyches. In this sense, Dick's oeuvre is profoundly idealist. Given a series of inexplicable events, the question is not, what is causing it ? but rather, who is behind all this ?
       The philosophical angle is a fruitful way to approach Dick's unusual science fiction, and Lapoujade's reading of the material makes both for an interesting exercise in literary criticism as well as guide to a variety of intriguing philosophical questions. Lapoujade is particularly good in showing how Dick explored many of these questions repeatedly, in different forms -- without, however, bogging down in the material: Worlds Built to Fall Apart is a slim book covering a great deal, pointing readers in various directions but then leaving them to find their own way through the mass of Dick's writing.
       It makes for a fine and thought-provoking study, about an author whose work remains engaging and seems evermore current.

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 July 2024

About the Author:

       French philosopher David Lapoujade was born in 1964. he teaches at the Sorbonne.

