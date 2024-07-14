Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Worlds Built to Fall Apart



by

David Lapoujade



Versions of Philip K. Dick

French title: L'altération des mondes

Translated and with a Preface by Erik Beranek

Our Assessment:



B : solid, concise but far-ranging study of Dick's fascinating work

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer La Nación . 9/4/2022 Gustavo Santiago

From the Reviews :

"Como buen discípulo de Gilles Deleuze, Lapoujade no pretende hacer de la vasta literatura de Dick un corpus sistemático, ni proponer claves de lectura exhaustivas y contundentes. Lo que construye con su texto es un horizonte en el que los mundos de la filosofía y de la ciencia ficción se encuentran, colisionan, se alteran, enriqueciéndose mutuamente." - Gustavo Santiago, La Nación

The complete review 's Review :

Worlds Built to Fall Apart takes a look at the work of the great science fiction author Philip K. Dick, with philosopher Lapoujade tackling it largely from a philosophical angle. As he notes at the start, Dick himself maintained that: "all his books revolve around a single problem: What is reality ? What is real ?" -- but as, Lapoujade points out, these worlds are inevitably "fragile and changeable"; centers and everything else do not hold; these are, as the title has it: 'worlds built to fall apart'.

Showing an easy familiarity with Dick's voluminous output, Lapoujade considers Dick's many forms of reality in eleven chapters, each with a somewhat different focus. He notes, for example, that many of Dick's characters are in some way what would be considered mentally unstable -- schizophrenic and the like --, perceiving or imagining the world differently -- yet with their skewed subjective forms of reality often taking on objective form, becoming 'real', as it were.

In one chapter he focuses on the basic question:

what is living and what is dead ? How do you distinguish between them ? How do you know that you are alive and not dead ? This question troubles many of Dick's characters: am I alive or am I dead ?

The farther he goes in his writing, the more his worlds cease to follow the laws of any physical world, obeying instead the principles -- the variable principles -- that govern psyches. In this sense, Dick's oeuvre is profoundly idealist. Given a series of inexplicable events, the question is not, what is causing it ? but rather, who is behind all this ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 July 2024

:

About the Author :

French philosopher David Lapoujade was born in 1964. he teaches at the Sorbonne.

