Mina's Matchbox



by

Ogawa Yoko



Japanese title: ミーナの行進

Originally serialized in Yomiuri Shimbun in 2005

in 2005 Translated by Stephen Snyder

B+ : gentle, agreeable year-in-the-lives novel

Mina's Matchbox is narrated by Tomoko, looking back, some three decades later, to the early 1970s, when she was twelve and went to live with relatives in Ashiya (which lies between Kobe and Osaka) for a year. Her mother, who was raising her alone after the death of Tomoko's father, enrolls in a school in Tokyo for a year-long course "to improve her skills as a dressmaker, with the goal of securing more stable work", and Tomoko spends that year in Ashiya.

Tomoko goes to live with her uncle's family. her uncle has followed in his father and grandfather's footsteps, running a local beverage company whose best-known product is: "Fressy, a radium-fortified soft drink that was said to be beneficial to the digestion". Others in the household include German-born Grandmother Rosa, Tomoko's aunt, and Tomoko's cousin Mina, as well as live-in maid Yoneda and gardener Kobayashi; her aunt and uncle also have another child, son Ryūichi, who is away for most of the novel, studying in Germany. And then there's the family pet -- Pochiko, a pygmy hippopotamus, which her uncle got as a present on his tenth birthday; it comes from Liberia and: "it cost more than ten cars"; it has lived on the property since before the Second World War.

Mina is practically the same age as Tomoko, but sickly; because of her asthma she mostly avoids riding in motor vehicles -- riding Pochiko to and from school instead. And:

We always knew when she was about from the rustling of the box of matches she kept in her pocket. The matchboxes were her precious possessions, her talismans.

Mina's obsession with matchboxes was not due to some sort of pyromania. The fact that she had an exquisite gift for striking a match was the result of having matchboxes always at hand, but that wasn't really the point. What fascinated Mina were the pictures printed on the boxes.

Japanese author Ogawa Yōko (小川 洋子) was born in 1962.

