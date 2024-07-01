the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
1 July 2024
1 July:
Bachmannpreis | Sigríður Hagalín Björnsdóttir and Jón Kalman Stefánsson profile
1 July 2024
- Monday
Bachmannpreis
Sigríður Hagalín Björnsdóttir and Jón Kalman Stefánsson profile
Bachmannpreis
They held the Tage der deutschsprachigen Literatur over the weekend, with the Bachmannpreis, the German literary prize where invited authors read texts and are judged live by a jury; Tijan Sila won the top prize, with his Der Tag, an dem meine Mutter verrückt wurde (warning ! dreaded pdf format !).
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Sigríður Hagalín Björnsdóttir and Jón Kalman Stefánsson
At High North News Astri Edvardsen has a profile of Sigríður Hagalín Björnsdóttir and Jón Kalman Stefánsson after they participated in a debate on 'resilience in the North', in Icelandic Author Couple: Literature Allows Us To Explore Everything, Including the End of the World.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
