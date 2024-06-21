the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 June 2024

21 June: Fixed book pricing | Filter Vertaalprijs finalists | Australian espionage fiction


21 June 2024 - Friday

Fixed book pricing | Filter Vertaalprijs finalists | Australian espionage fiction

       Fixed book pricing

       Via M.C.'s NB column (paywalled) in this week's TLS I am pointed to the interesting recent paper by Rhys J. Williams in the Journal of Competition Law & Economics considering Empirical Effects of Resale Price Maintenance: Evidence from Fixed Book Price Policies in Europe, which finds, as they sum up in the Abstract:
that countries which have Fixed Book Prices policies witness higher book sales, relative to countries without such a policy, with no noticeable effect on the average price of books.
       It'll be interesting to see whether this leads to any policy changes -- specifically in the UK, which abandoned fixed book pricing in the mid-1990s.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Filter Vertaalprijs finalists

       They've announced the finalists for this year's Filter Vertaalprijs, a leading Dutch translation prize.
       Only one of the translations is from the English -- Paul Harding's This Other Eden -- but interestingly the Dutch translation of one of the other titles, of Pauline Peyrade's L'âge de détruire, is ... The age of destroying.
       The winner will be announced 1 October.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Australian espionage fiction

       At The Conversation David Rymer explores Why have Australia's espionage authors been renditioned to a literary black site ? as even the: "high water mark in 2018 saw only nine espionage novels appear in print".

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


