the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 June 2024
21 June:
Fixed book pricing | Filter Vertaalprijs finalists | Australian espionage fiction
21 June 2024
- Friday
Fixed book pricing | Filter Vertaalprijs finalists | Australian espionage fiction
Fixed book pricing
Via M.C.'s NB column (paywalled) in this week's TLS I am pointed to the interesting recent paper by Rhys J. Williams in the Journal of Competition Law & Economics considering Empirical Effects of Resale Price Maintenance: Evidence from Fixed Book Price Policies in Europe, which finds, as they sum up in the Abstract:
that countries which have Fixed Book Prices policies witness higher book sales, relative to countries without such a policy, with no noticeable effect on the average price of books.
It'll be interesting to see whether this leads to any policy changes -- specifically in the UK, which abandoned fixed book pricing in the mid-1990s.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Filter Vertaalprijs finalists
They've announced the finalists for this year's Filter Vertaalprijs, a leading Dutch translation prize.
Only one of the translations is from the English -- Paul Harding's This Other Eden -- but interestingly the Dutch translation of one of the other titles, of Pauline Peyrade's L'âge de détruire, is ... The age of destroying.
The winner will be announced 1 October.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Australian espionage fiction
At The Conversation David Rymer explores Why have Australia's espionage authors been renditioned to a literary black site ? as even the: "high water mark in 2018 saw only nine espionage novels appear in print".
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
