the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 June 2024

11 June: New The Yale Review | Jinbōchō profile | Prix Jean Monnet finalists | César Aira reviews


11 June 2024 - Tuesday

New The Yale Review | Jinbōchō profile
Prix Jean Monnet finalists | César Aira reviews

       New The Yale Review

       The summer issue of The Yale Review is now out -- with a focus: "on the past, present, and future of criticism".
       Among the pieces are Christine Smallwood on 'The material constraints of writing criticism today', in A Reviewerâ€™s Life, Merve Emre on 'The challenge of reading generously', in The Critic as Friend, and Namwali Serpell on Critical Navel-Gazing.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Jinbōchō profile

       At nippon.com they look at Jinbōchō Through the Years: The Story of Tokyo’s Secondhand Book District.
       Among the observations:
The major used goods chain BookOff was founded in 1990 and expanded across the whole of Japan, but Sakota dismisses it as lacking substance. “As well as secondhand books, it deals in other goods, and there’s no specialist book knowledge anyway. We carefully appraise individual works and decide their price. There are association members who find undervalued books at BookOff outlets and sell them for a high price in their own stores.”

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Prix Jean Monnet finalists

       They've announced the three finalists for this year's prix Jean Monnet de littérature européenne -- not yet at the official site, last I checked, but see, for example, the Livres Hebdo report.
       The three finalists are Ian McEwan's Lessons, Pascal Quignard's Les heures heureuses -- see the Albin Michel publicity page -- and Jeroen Olyslaegers' Wildevrouw -- see the Flanders Literature information page.
       The winner will be announced 18 November.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       César Aira reviews

       The most recent additions to the complete review are my reviews of two short César Aira novels -- published together in one volume by New Directions: Festival and Game of the Worlds: A Science Fiction Book.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


