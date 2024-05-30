the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
1 June 2024
1 June:
Paul Theroux Q & A | John Burnside (1955-2024) | Gender bias in men's reading habits
1 June 2024
- Saturday
Paul Theroux Q & A | John Burnside (1955-2024)
Gender bias in men's reading habits
Paul Theroux Q & A
At The Collidescope George Salis has a Q & A with the Burma Sahib-author, in The Grit That Makes the Pearl: An Interview With Paul Theroux.
Among his responses:
GS: What novel do you think deserves more readers ? Why ?
PT: I love Madam[e] Bovary.
It has tons of admirers, of course, but needs more, as all great novels do.
A vastly underrated or overlooked writer is the English novelist and short story writer Elizabeth Taylor -- maybe it’s her name.
I think she’s wonderful.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
John Burnside (1955-2024)
English poet and author John Burnside has passed away; see, for example, the obituary in The Guardian.
The only one of his works under review at the complete review is The Dumb House.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Gender bias in men's reading habits
The Women's Prize Trust reports on new research they've commissioned, finding, sadly but probably unsurprisingly, that: "men overwhelmingly reject books written by women in favour of male authors"; see their press release, Gender bias in men’s reading habits still exists.
UK data shows:
Just one of the top 20 bestselling female writers of fiction and non-fiction in 2023 was purchased mainly by men – Harper Lee – whereas seven of the top 20 bestselling male writers of fiction and non-fiction in 2023 were purchased mainly by women
The complete review remains ridiculously gender-imbalanced; there is certainly no conscious bias against women writers but obviously something is at work here; the historic imbalance of what gets translated surely plays a significant role (but doesn't seem sufficient to explain it all).
(This has improved greatly in recent years -- many more books by women are being translated --, but the trickle-down effect to the site has been slow.)
Over the past three months books by Iris Murdoch, Elisa Shua Dusapin, Kate Briggs, Iman Mersal, George Sand, Amélie Nothomb, Scarlett Thomas, Kay Dick, Simone Weil, and Jane Ellen Harrison -- among other women -- have been reviewed at the site; that seems like a pretty good spread of women authors to me -- but, yes, books by men still dominate .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
