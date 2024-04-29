Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Hard Copy



by

Fien Veldman



Dutch title: Xerox

Translated by Hester Velmans

Our Assessment:



B : creative take on contemporary life and the workplace

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer NZZ . 28/3/2024 Paul Jandl The Telegraph . 24/5/2024 Sophie Dickinson

From the Reviews :

"Fien Veldman hat mit ihrem Roman Xerox ein grossartiges Spiegelkabinett geschaffen. Die Wirklichkeit scheint zerfallen in Phantasmagorien der Angst. Aber was, wenn diese horrorhafte Wirklichkeit gar keine Einbildung ist ? Es gehört zu den subtilen Tricks des Romans Xerox , dass er seine Geschichte an einem Ort alltagsgrundierter Langeweile ansiedelt: im Büro. (...) Mit Fien Veldman ist man an einem Kipppunkt der Gleichförmigkeit angelegt. Dahinter ist schon der Wahn. Oder ist das Büro der eigentliche Wahn ?" - Paul Jandl, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"One would think that its bizarre premise might lead to a bizarre denouement; alas, the printer obsession is revealed immediately, and, instead of descending into farce, it reads as repetitive and pedestrian. (Like a printer, you might think.) The tone, intentionally naïve, becomes grating (.....) In a sense, Hard Copy makes its point too well: it's about an unfulfilled life, a lonely one, one in which past injury is conjured but not reckoned with. As a short story, it might have been excellent." - Sophie Dickinson, The Telegraph

The complete review 's Review :

Titled Xerox in the original -- a ™ issue in the US/UK ? --, an office-printer does figure prominently in Hard Copy. The narrator of three of the novel's four parts is a nameless customer representative at a start-up that is puttering along, successful enough, apparently, but not much more ("can you still call something a start-up after seven years ?" she wonders).

Some figures from her youth are remembered by name, but in the here and now she refers to everyone by description or position, even her 'best friend'; her fellow employees are referred to only as 'Marketing', 'Sales', 'the boss', and the like. When her (or someone else's, or the company's) name comes up in conversation, or when she tells her name to someone, she conceals it in her narration:

'What's your name ?'

'[my first name] [my last name].'

The people in the park stroll past us. They're all doing the same thing, all wearing the same thing, all holding the same coffee cup, and I just don't understand how they all know how to follow the same rules. Does it get announced in the newspaper ? I don't have a subscription.

I'm ashamed of my family and ashamed of the accent I used to have. I don't think someone who knows the rules of tennis would ever be doing this job. I can't even imagine it.

When I moved to this city, I thought I could start over, leave everything behind. After all, I had done everything right. I'd almost forgotten about it, in fact. Not really forgotten, that's impossible, but I'd pushed it so far away that it felt like forgetting.

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 June 2024

About the Author :

Dutch author Fien Veldman was born in 1990.

