Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - drama

Cassandra



by

Lesia Ukrainka



general information | our review | links | about the author

Title: Cassandra Author: Lesia Ukrainka Genre: Drama Written: 1908 (Eng. 2024) Length: 278 pages Original in: Ukrainian Availability: Cassandra - US Cassandra - UK Cassandra - Canada Kassandra - Deutschland from : Bookshop.org (US)

A Dramatic Poem

Ukrainian title: Кассандра

Translated by Nina Murray

Previously translated by Vera Rich (in Lesya Ukrainka: Selected Works , 1968)

, 1968) With an Introduction by Marko Pavlyshyn

This is a bilingual edition, with the Ukrainian text facing the English translation.

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : the familiar story, but a fine presentation of it

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Although presented as A Dramatic Poem (драматична поема), Lesia Ukrainka's 1908 Cassandra certainly looks like a traditional, classical drama (in verse). The subject-matter is also a familiar one, the story of one of the daughters of Priam, King of Troy -- cursed with the gift of prophecy, and doubly cursed, by Apollo, in that her always accurate prophecies are never believed. With the Trojan War not going well -- and she knowing all too well the terrible things that are to come -- she struggles with her condition; as she puts it: "My head already wears the heavy crown / of maledictions like an iron diadem". Everyone is irritated by her pronouncements, too; as Andromache tells her: "you always / foretell out of place, for no apparent reason".

The basic problem is, of course, that Cassandra doesn't offer the rosy picture that everyone wants. As one local puts it:

We have had it up to here with

this one's prophecies ! Nothing but gloom and

doom ! We are fed up !

CASSANDRA

Do you not ever see what is to come,

inevitable, certain ? Do you not

ever hear the voice deep inside your heart

that says: "It will be so ! Exactly so !"



HELENUS

To tell the honest truth -- no, not ever.

Again this truth and untruth !

Let's drop these words, as they both mean nothing.

Perhaps you think that truth begets the speech ?

I think it's speaking that begets the truth.

rob me, a wretched woman, of my

last dream, my desperate desire to have

the man I love alive ? He was not meant

for me, yet he is mine, my only one.

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 June 2024

- Return to top of the page -

:

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Ukrainian writer Lesia Ukrainka (Lessia Oukraïnka; Lessja Ukrajinka; Леся Українка; actually Larysa Petrivna Kosach (Лариса Петрівна Косач)) lived 1879 to 1913.

- Return to top of the page -