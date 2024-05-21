the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
The Literary Saloon Archive

21 May 2024

21 May: NSW Premier's Literary Awards | Europese Literatuurprijs longlist | Fantômas review


21 May 2024 - Tuesday

NSW Premier's Literary Awards | Europese Literatuurprijs longlist
Fantômas review

       NSW Premier's Literary Awards

       They've announced the winner's of this year's NSW Premier's Literary Awards, a leading set of Australian literary prizes -- though finding all the winners at the official site is terribly cumbersome, so check out, for example, the Books + Publishing overview.
       The Sitter by Angela O'Keeffe took the Christina Stead Prize for Fiction, while She Is the Earth, by Ali Cobby Eckermann, won the Indigenous Writers' Prize as well as the overall Book of the Year award.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       Europese Literatuurprijs longlist

       They've announced the longlist for this year's Europese Literatuurprijs, the leading Dutch prize for a (European) work in translation.
       The only one of these works under review at the complete review is Jon Fosse's A Shining; other longlisted titles include books by Ismail Kadare, Olga Tokarczuk, Ian McEwan, and Michel Houellebecq. Three of the fourteen titles are translations from the English.
       The shortlist will be announced 26 June.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


       Fantômas review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Pierre Souvestre and Marcel Allain's classic Fantômas.

       The review was posted only ... 6380 days after I received my review copy of this one -- a good reminder to publishers and publicists that even if I haven't gotten to their book(s) yet, I may well ... eventually.

       And a Fantômas review also lets me point to a local favorite, by Julio Cortázar -- Fantomas versus the Multinational Vampires.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)


