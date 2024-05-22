Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - autobiographical

Reminiscences of a Student's Life



by

Jane Ellen Harrison



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

With a Foreword by Daniel Mendelsohn

Our Assessment:



XY : appealing reminiscences- (and opinions-) collection

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Kirkus Reviews . 1/12/2023 .

From the Reviews :

"This charming memoir by classicist and educator Harrison (...) offers a graceful portrait of a spirited woman. At times curmudgeonly, at times irreverent, always shrewdly perceptive (.....) Captivating recollections." - Kirkus Reviews

Quotes :

"This extremely arch and witty collection of anecdotes is more pamphlet than book and is not restricted to her early life as the title indicates. Although virtually everything in it has been mined by later biographers, it is of limited and problematic value because Harrison chose not to mention any persons still living, thus excluding information about her relationships with Murray, Cornford, and Mirrlees, among others." - James Holoka, Bryn Mawr Classical Review (2003.06.14)

The complete review 's Review :

The title Reminiscences of a Student's Life might suggest a university-years memoir, but Jane Ellen Harrison's reminiscences range far more widely -- as already suggested in the opening sentence:

In view of my present cult for Russia and things Russian, I like to think that my first childish memory is of the word "Moscow".

Let children early speak at least three foreign languages, let them browse freely in a good library, see all they can of the first-rate in nature, art, and literature -- above all, give them a chance of knowing what science and scientific method means, and then leave them to sink or swim. Above all things, do not cultivate in them a taste for literature.

I regret those lecturing years. I was voluble and had instant success, but it was mentally demoralising and very exhausting. Though I was almost fatally fluent, I could never face a big audience without a sinking in the pit of what is now called the solar plexus.

By what miracle I escaped marriage I do not know, for all my life long I fell in love. But, on the whole, I am glad. I do not doubt that I lost much, but I am quite sure I gained more. Marriage, for a woman at least, hampers the two things that made life to me glorious -- friendship and learning. In man it was always the friend, not the husband, that I wanted. Family life has never attracted me. At its best it seems to me rather narrow and selfish; at its worst, a private hell.

We old people must, however, steadily face the fact that the young are more likely to be right than the old, and this in literature as in morals and manners. If we old ones have behind us a larger personal experience, they, the young, have behind them the collective experience of a whole additional generation. Youth starts life from the vantage point of the shoulders of age, and his vista is likely to be wider and clearer.

- M.A.Orthofer, 22 May 2024

:

McNally Editions publicity page

Trama Editorial publicity page

Jane Ellen Harrison at the Database of Classical Scholars

See Index of Biographical works under review

See Index of Books Written Between 1900 and 1945

About the Author :

Classicist Jane Ellen Harrison lived 1850 to 1928.

