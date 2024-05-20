Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Fantômas



by

Pierre Souvestre and Marcel Allain



French title: Fantômas

Translated by Cranstoun Metcalfe

The 1986 edition (re-issued 2006 as a Penguin Classics edition) is a translation that is: "a modernized version" of the one published in 1915

With an Introduction by John Ashbery

Our Assessment:



B+ : ridiculous, but good fun

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Literary World . 9/12/1915 . The LA Times . 10/8/1986 Merle Rubin The NY Times . 8/7/1986 John Gross The NY Times Book Rev. . 20/7/1986 Delacorta The Washington Post . 20/7/1986 H.H.Broun

From the Reviews :

"The story itself has an extraordinarily involved plot with an utterly unexpected and, we should say, impossible ending if we did not know that truth is always stranger than fiction. (...) The reader who asks for sensation will have no cause of complaint" - The Literary World





"The character of Fantomas is devoid of fascination: Not only does his portrait lack psychological depth, but even his surface features are rather blank. So too the characters of Inspector Juve, his tireless pursuer; Lady Beltham, his aristocratic lover; and Fandor, the young reporter who is Juve’s foil. (...) Nor are the storylines particularly remarkable. (...) And judging from this first Fantomas novel, one would also have to conclude that the twists and turns by which the crimes are perpetrated do not even offer mystery lovers the satisfaction of trying to unravel a difficult puzzle. We get to see the ruses before Inspector Juve does, making many of the scenes involving his detective work simply redundant." - Merle Rubin, The Los Angeles Times





"It would be hopeless to try to summarize the plot, and pointless to protest at its implausibilities and loose ends. (...) Yet the discontinuities are not really very troublesome in practice. One episode simply melts away as the next takes over, and you soon learn to go along submissively with the quick-change acts and dispersed identities. Everything moves forward as though in a dream. (...) (T)he fact remains that by any normal standards Fantômas is a fairly trashy piece of writing. Its dreamlike narrative works, but only just" - John Gross, The New York Times





"The text is redolent of another age; its construction and style lack the sinew demanded by today's tastes, but these faults, inherent in the yammerings of the police genre, are compensated for by an undeniable charm and several sharp plot twists. There are also moments of iconoclastic glee giving rise to those brutal images that so charmed the Surrealists. One may easily imagine Fantômas posing for Man Ray's camera." - Delacorta, The New York Times Book Review





"It is, I suspect one of his fascinations that, unlike the richly described Fu Manchu, he is shadowy in everything except the absolute nature of his evil. His word, unlike Dr. Fu's, is worthless, his compunctions nonexistent, and his physical powers tremendous. He evokes, too, a time when the emerging splendor of La Belle Epoque cast a lurid and cruel light on those parts of the Parisian world which remained stubbornly dark and wretched, those twisted streets where Fantomas prowled with the same ease with which, disguised as the nobbiest of nobs, he entered the drawing rooms of the great. (…) (T)hese bits of grit in the smooth cream of the wonderfully over-flavored prose do not really spoil the feeling that as we read we are living in a time of intensity and danger when only the celebrated and strangely unsuccessful Inspector Juve stands between us and the steel hands of Fantomas, hands that can shut off forever the flow of rich wines and festive foods on the ornate table just out of our reach in the suddenly darkened room." - Heywood Hale Broun, The Washington Post

The complete review 's Review :

The eponymous Fantômas proves to be not only elusive but, as his name implies, phantomical. As someone sums up early on:

That he is a living person is certain and undeniable, yet he is impossible to catch or to identify. He is nowhere and everywhere at once, his shadow hovers above the strangest mysteries, and his traces are found near the most inexplicable crimes, and yet --

Between you and me, you know perfectly well that Fantômas is merely a legal fiction -- a lawyer's joke. Fantômas has no existence in fact !

"That man," she constantly declared to Madame Aurore, "hasn't got eyes in his head, but telescopes, magnifying glasses ! He sees everything in a second -- even when it isn't there !"

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 May 2024

About the Author :

French authors Pierre Souvestre (1874-1914) and Marcel Allain (1885-1969) are best known for their Fantômas-novels.

