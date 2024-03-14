Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Noh Mask Murder



by

Takagi Akimitsu



general information | review summaries | our review | about the author

Japanese title: 能面殺人事件

Translated by Jesse Kirkwood

Our Assessment:



B : very neatly conceived and then resolved

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Irish Times . 21/4/2024 Declan Burke

From the Reviews :

"The Noh Mask Murder offers a playful, meta-narrative puzzle that will delight fans of the classic locked-room subgenre, but which also digs beneath the surface mystery to explore the “collective derangement” that can affect an entire family -- or, for that matter, an entire nation." - Declan Burke, Irish Times

The complete review 's Review :

Takagi Akimitsu appears in his own novel, but The Noh Mask Murder isn't the usual first-person narrative about a crime (or rather series thereof) and how it is solved. Takagi does offer a brief Prologue in the first person, but it's little more than an introduction. Here he mentions receiving: "a package containing a letter, a sealed note and a thick journal" from Hiroyuki Ishikari, "the public prosecutor involved in the case"; the bulk of the narrative -- the story proper -- is that 'thick journal', penned by a friend of Takagi's, Koichi Yanagi, bookended by the letter from Ishikari at the outset and then the sealed note, also written by Ishikari, concluding the novel. It makes for three levels of narration, the author figuring more and less prominently at each of these levels: Yanagi's first-person journal nested in Ishikari's second-person letters addressed to Takagi, along with Takagi's own Prologue.

It's an interesting conceit, to have Takagi defer to another's account of events in which he participated -- and amusing, too, as he has to admit:

However, on a personal level, the memoir is not exactly a comforting read. In it, Koichi coolly describes my every action, never hesitating to criticize them where he sees fit. The result, I have to say, is that I come across as a complete blundering idiot -- hardly a flattering depiction, but so be it.

An old schoolmate of mine, Akimitsu Takagi -- he's intelligent, courageous, and as persistent as anyone you could ever meet. He's read just about any detective novel he's been able to lay his hands on, and even fancies himself Japan's answer to Philo Vance. He used to demonstrate his flair by solving the occasional minor mystery at school.

But once the curtains had opened on this tragedy, the Chizui family was plunged into catastrophe after catastrophe -- and at a terrifying speed. Three coffins turned out to be too few. Before long, the entire illustrious family had reached its demise.

That's a nasty habit you prosecutors have, isn't it ? Prattling on about evidence, waggling your magnifying glass about, relentlessly snooping around for your precious clues. You're so obsessed with the worms at your feet that you don't notice the vultures circling overhead.

- M.A.Orthofer, 24 May 2024

:

Pushkin Press publicity page

About the Author :

Japanese author Takagi Akimitsu (高木彬光) lived 1920 to 1995.

