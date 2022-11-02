

The Tattoo Murder Case



by

Takagi Akimitsu



Japanese title: 刺青殺人事件

US title: The Tattoo Murder Case

UK title: The Tattoo Murder

"Translated and adapted by Deborah Boehm"

Our Assessment:



B : neat concept and color, but a bit rough in the execution

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Japan Times . 1/2/2014 Stephen Mansfield The NY Times Book Rev. . 8/3/1998 Marilyn Stasio

From the Reviews :

"The pursuit of motive and the assigning of guilt assume a complexity comparable with the twisting, ramshackle medina that is the hastily built, temporary Tokyo of the novel. (...) More than a mere novel, Takagi has left us a document of the times." - Stephen Mansfield, The Japan Times





"Like voyeurs, we follow Takagi down the charred streets of bombed-out Tokyo to scenes of fastidiously executed decadence: the display of living body art at the Edo Tattoo Society, the dried skins hanging in the Specimen Room of Tokyo University, the intimate torture of a studio session with a master tattoo artist. Not even the clumsy police procedures (or the wooden dialogue of Deborah Boliver Boehm's overly formal translation) can deaden the impact of this sensational crime or dull its macabre allure." - Marilyn Stasio, The New York Times Book Review

The complete review 's Review :

The Tattoo Murder Case -- now re-published simply as The Tattoo Murder -- is set in just-post-war Tokyo, beginning in the summer of 1947. The central character is Kenzo Matsushita, a twenty-nine-year-old medical school graduate working on his PhD and hoping to join the police medical staff; he's also a great fan of foreign mystery novels. Kenzo's older brother is a real detective -- Detective Chief Inspector Daiyu Matsushita, "chief of the main criminal investigation division of the Metropolitan Police Department".

Other prominent figures include the dapper Dr. Heishiro Hayakawa -- first encountered: "nattily dressed in an off-white linen suit with a precisely knotted necktie of ecru satin" and carrying a rattan walking stick. He is also a professor -- and an obsessed tattoo-aficionado, with a collection which he constantly hopes to add to; so intense is his devotion to the art of tattooing that he is even nicknamed 'Dr. Tattoo'. And, late in the story, Kyosuke Kamizu is introduced -- an extraordinarily gifted young man who had attended Tokyo University Medical School shortly after Kenzo and whose promising academic career had been cut short by the war.

The story is set in motion with Kenzo going to the first postwar meeting of the Edo Tattoo Society, where they also hold a competition for the most impressive tattoos -- with Dr.Tattoo one of the judges. There Kenzo meets the beguiling Kinue Nomura, who boasts a spectacular tattoo covering her torso that her father had worked on for three years, making her 'Kinue of the Orochimaru'. Kinue also had a brother and a sister, who their father had also tattooed, but the sister is presumed to have perished at Hiroshima and the brother is still among the many missing after the war.

Kinue is involved with Takezo Mogami, who shadily built up a successful business during the war, the Mogami Group, which is still going strong. Takezo's younger brother, Hisashi, is a few years older than Kenzo, but they had been together at middle school. And Professor Hayakawa -- Dr. Tattoo -- is the Mogamis' uncle.

Officially, tattooing is still strictly illegal at the time, so an air of secrecy and the taboo still surrounds the craft -- and practitioners tend to be very cautious about revealing what they do, but The Tattoo Murder Case immerses the reader fully in this milieu -- with the tattoo artists true artists, and the tattooing process something much more painstaking (and painful) than most contemporary Western tattooing. (So also, the tattoos the occupying forces -- the Americans -- display are derided as mere 'sushi tattoos'.)

Kenzo is quite taken -- and seduced -- by Kinue, but a sense of tragic inevitability already hangs in the air. Professor Hayakawa opines that:

If you look at it from a psychoanalytic point of view, a tattoo is a form of perpetual suicide.

The thing I can't fathom is why the torso disappeared. What on earth was the point of that ? This is the strangest case I've ever seen, in all my days as a cop.

There is a lot more to this case than meets the eye. You people are only seeing what's on the surface. To put it bluntly, you've been conned.

Please wait for three more days. If those three days pass without incident, I'll tell you everything I know, I promise. But until that time, no matter what happens, I can't say another word on this subject.

"So who is she, anyway, your mystery woman ?"

"I'm surprised you haven't guessed. She's, uh ..." Just as Kyosuke was about to make the revelation, a very diminutive, boyish-looking police officer walked into the office and began to give his report in a surprisingly deep, authoritative voice.

He locked it from the inside, and somehow managed to get out. I don't know how he did that, but when you read detective novels, there seem to be all sorts of methods for doing such things, so I'm sure it wouldn't be impossible.

From the time that all of you saw the locked room, you were completely convinced that a crime had taken place inside that room, and that preconception colored your investigation. There was no way for you to escape from the psychological locked room constructed in your own minds. This complicated and obfuscated the case

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 November 2022

About the Author :

Japanese author Takagi Akimitsu (高木彬光) lived 1920 to 1995.

