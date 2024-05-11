the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

Bluesky

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 May 2024

11 May: CWA Dagger Awards shortlists | Leïla Slimani Q & A


go to weblog

return to main archive


11 May 2024 - Saturday

CWA Dagger Awards shortlists | Leïla Slimani Q & A

       CWA Dagger Awards shortlists

       The Crime Writers' Association has announced the shortlists for their Dagger Awards -- not yet at the official site, last I checked, but The Bookseller has the run-down.
       One of the Gold Dagger finalists -- awarded for best crime novel -- is under review at the complete review: The Secret Hours, by Mick Herron, but none of the finalists for the Crime Fiction in Translation Dagger is.
       The winners will be announced 4 July.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Leïla Slimani Q & A

       This week's 'The books of my life'-Q & A at The Guardian is with the The Perfect Nanny- (aka as Lullaby-)author -- Leïla Slimani: ‘Salman Rushdie’s books made me feel I could become a writer’.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (1 - 10 May 2024)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2024 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links