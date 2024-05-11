the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 May 2024
11 May:
CWA Dagger Awards shortlists | Leïla Slimani Q & A
11 May 2024
- Saturday
CWA Dagger Awards shortlists | Leïla Slimani Q & A
CWA Dagger Awards shortlists
The Crime Writers' Association has announced the shortlists for their Dagger Awards -- not yet at the official site, last I checked, but The Bookseller has the run-down.
One of the Gold Dagger finalists -- awarded for best crime novel -- is under review at the complete review: The Secret Hours, by Mick Herron, but none of the finalists for the Crime Fiction in Translation Dagger is.
The winners will be announced 4 July.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Leïla Slimani Q & A
This week's 'The books of my life'-Q & A at The Guardian is with the The Perfect Nanny- (aka as Lullaby-)author -- Leïla Slimani: ‘Salman Rushdie’s books made me feel I could become a writer’.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
