On the Abolition

of all Political Parties



by

Simone Weil



French title: Note sur la suppression générale des partis politiques

First published in La Table ronde in 1950

in 1950 Translated and with a Foreword by Pierre Ryckmans (Simon Leys)

With an essay by Czesław Miłosz on 'The Importance of Simone Weil'

With an afterword by Simon Leys on 'Miłosz and the Friendship of Camus'

Also translated by Ames Hodges as Note on the Abolition of All Political Parties (2013)

Our Assessment:



(--) : nicely assembeled little volume

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Australian . 9/2/2013 Geordie Williamson Irish Times . 21/3/2015 J.-W. Mueller Süddeutsche Zeitung . 17/10/2010 Jens Bisky

From the Reviews :

"What makes her thought so special, so bracing and so strange, is its combination of philosophical rigour and spiritual compass. Like any secular thinker she starts with a definition of terms and proceeds with all the logical thoroughness of her great European precursors (.....) Weil's argument against party politics is too dense with implication to be unpacked in a few paragraphs. Yet her conclusion is admirably direct (....) Only in solitude, writes Weil, free from the dogmas of authority, whether issuing from church or state, can one truly aim for the good. Many sensible readers will find this an absurd position, a recipe for anarchy." - Geordie Williamson, The Australian





"Weil’s criticism of parties makes little sense unless one shares her belief that there is a clearly discernible common good for any country. Weil was sure of it (.....) (T)he coherence of Weil’s proposal rises and falls with the idea of a single truth, or a single common good -- ideas that democrats today tend to reject in the name of pluralism. Or do they ?" - Jan-Werner Mueller, Irish Times





"Die kurze Schrift ist überreich an solchen sehr klaren, sehr strengen Sätzen. Das ist eine Sprache, die zur Meditation einlädt, nicht zum Gespräch. (...) Wenn Simone Weils "Anmerkung" heute dennoch berührt, dann vor allem durch den klaren Duktus, die rousseauistische Leidenschaft fürs Gemeinwohl und den ungeheuren Ernst der Argumentation." - Jens Bisky, Süddeutsche Zeitung

The complete review 's Review :

In her essay On the Abolition of all Political Parties Simone Weil argues that:

The evils of political parties are all too evident; therefore, the problem that should be examined is this: do they contain enough good to compensate for their evils and make their preservation desirable ?

When someone joins a party, it is usually because he has perceived, in the activities and propaganda of this party, a number of things that appeared to him just and good. Still, he has probably never studied the position of the party on all the problems of public life. When joining the party, he therefore also endorses a number of positions which he does not know. In fact, he submits his thinking to the authority of the party. As, later on, little by little, he begins to learn these positions, he will accept them without further examination.

If one were to entrust the organisation of public life to the devil, he could not invent a more clever device.

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 May 2024

:

Simone Weil at the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy

See Index of Philosophy books

About the Author :

French philosopher Simone Weil lived 1909 to 1943.

