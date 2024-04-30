the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 May 2024
1 May:
Ottaway Award | Writers and AI | Censorship in ... Russia
1 May 2024
- Wednesday
Ottaway Award | Writers and AI | Censorship in ... Russia
Ottaway Award
Words without Borders has announced the winner of this year's Ottaway Award for the Promotion of International Literature, and it is Marcia Lynx Qualey, of the essential ArabLit -- certainly a deserving winner !
She will receive the prize on 4 June.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Writers and AI
At npr Chloe Veltman reports that AI is contentious among authors. So why are some feeding it their own writing ?
Among them: Ken Liu, who:
attempted to train an AI model solely on his own output. He
says he fed all of his short stories and novels into the system — and nothing else.
Liu says he knew this approach was doomed to fail.
That's because the entire life's work of any single writer simply doesn't contain enough words to produce a viable so-called large language model.
"I don't care how prolific you are," Liu says.
"It's just not going to work."
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Censorship in ... Russia
At France 24 Sébastian Seibt reports that Russia’s book police: literature, once exempt, gets censor’s chop.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
