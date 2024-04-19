the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
21 April 2024

21 April: L.A. Times Book Prizes | The Sleepwalkers review


21 April 2024 - Sunday

L.A. Times Book Prizes | The Sleepwalkers review

       L.A. Times Book Prizes

       They've announced the winners of this year's L.A. Times Book Prizes -- twelve categories, with Ed Park's Same Bed Different Dreams taking the fiction prize.

       I not only have not reviewed any of the winning titles, I haven't seen a single one of the sixty (!) finalists. I am apparently really not keeping up with the latest titles .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The Sleepwalkers review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of the latest Scarlett Thomas, The Sleepwalkers.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


