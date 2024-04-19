the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 April 2024
21 April:
L.A. Times Book Prizes | The Sleepwalkers review
21 April 2024
- Sunday
L.A. Times Book Prizes | The Sleepwalkers review
L.A. Times Book Prizes
They've announced the winners of this year's L.A. Times Book Prizes -- twelve categories, with Ed Park's Same Bed Different Dreams taking the fiction prize.
I not only have not reviewed any of the winning titles, I haven't seen a single one of the sixty (!) finalists.
I am apparently really not keeping up with the latest titles .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
The Sleepwalkers review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of the latest Scarlett Thomas, The Sleepwalkers.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (11 - 20 April 2024)
