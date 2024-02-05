Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Why Surrealism Matters



by

Mark Polizzotti



B : good, wide-ranging but concise introduction and overview

Published as part of Yale University Press' 'Why X Matters'-series, Why Surrealism Matters is a handy-sized introduction and overview of Surrealism. Author Mark Polizzotti suggests: "Surrealism's importance lies not so much in the works it produced as in the attitudes underlying them", and it is these, in particular, that he examines here, devoting different chapters to specific aspects of the movement.

The leading personality over the years remained André Breton, but as Polizzotti points out:

the members of the Surrealist cohort derived much of their energy and identity from their affiliation with the collective. And while they produced many individually signed works, these works take on their full meaning as part of the aggregate. More than any movement before it and all but a few since, Surrealism embraced the idea of association not only as a strategic advantage but as a core element of its existence.

About the Author :

American author and translator Mark Polizzotti was born in 1957.

