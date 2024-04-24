Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - biography / cultural history / philosophy

How Nietzsche

Came in From the Cold



by

Philipp Felsch



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Tale of a Redemption

German title: Wie Nietzsche aus der Kälte kam

Translated by Daniel Bowles

With fourteen illustrations

Our Assessment:



B : interesting cultural-historical account

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FASz . 18/3/2022 Cord Riechelmann Frankfurter Rundschau . 25/10/2022 Wilhelm v. Sternburg TLS . 27/1/2023 Ben Hutchinson

From the Reviews :

"Felschs Qualität besteht darin, genau diese Fremdheit anschaulich zu machen. (...) Wie es dazu kommen konnte inmitten der kulturellen und politischen Beschleunigung der Sechzigerjahre, davon erzählt Philipp Felsch auf eine Weise, die diese Form der Philologie eben nicht als weltflüchtigen Eskapismus erscheinen lässt, sondern als einen jener Antriebe zur Veränderung die, wie Nietzsche mit Paulus wusste, auf Taubenfüßen daherkommen und nicht mit großem Kanonenknall." - Cord Riechelmann, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung





"Der Berliner Kulturhistoriker und Hochschullehrer Philipp Felsch hat in einem spannend und informativ geschriebenen Buch von dem Weg berichtet, der zur „Rehabilitierung“ des Denkers Friedrich Nietzsche geführt hat." - Wilhelm von Sternburg, Frankfurter Rundschau





"Philipp Felsch has produced an enjoyable peek behind the scenes of one of the most important philological projects of the postwar era. As much a cultural history of the twentieth-century intelligentsia as a reception history of nineteenth-century Nietzsche, the narrative arguably takes too long to get going, with almost half of the book dedicated to Colli and Montinari's early years. Overall, though, he offers a stimulating and valuable case study of what Montinari called "the demon of philology"." - Ben Hutchinson, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Philipp Felsch's 'Tale of a Redemption' basically follows the lives and work of Giorgio Colli and Mazzino Montinari in editing the work of Friedrich Nietzsche, leading to the Kritische Gesamtausgabe (De Gruyter, and being published in English by Stanford University Press) as well as foreign collected works editions -- a massive philological undertaking of the work of an author about which Felsch notes:

It would be difficult to find another body of work in the history of European thought that proved so adaptable to all imaginable interpretations: right-wingers and leftists, enthusiasts and skeptics, dictators and democrats have all invoked Nietzsche, and none of them had trouble producing the textual passages appropriate to his reading.

Whoever opens one of the volumes of commentary from the Kritische Gesamtausgabe enters a desert of philological exactitude in which variants and preliminary stages are listed, citations and sources are identified, and punctilious descriptions of Nietzsche's manuscripts are given.

- M.A.Orthofer, 24 April 2024

:

About the Author :

Philipp Felsch was born in 1972. He teaches at Humboldt University.

- Return to top of the page -