the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

11 April 2024
11 April:
Most challenged books in the US, 2023 | Lauren Oyler Q & A | The Homeless review
11 April 2024
- Thursday
Most challenged books in the US, 2023 | Lauren Oyler Q & A
The Homeless review
Most challenged books in the US, 2023
The American Library Association has announced the ten most challenged books in the US in 2023.
They're all: 'claimed to be sexually explicit', along with a variety of other issues .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Lauren Oyler Q & A
At Interview Steven Phillips-Horst has a Q & A with Lauren Oyler Wishes You'd Fact-Check Your Reviews.
Fact-checking always seems like a good idea, with reviews and most everything else -- but in fact Oyler also says that, while she fact-checks: "Some critics do not care so much about that, and that's perfectly fine".
(It's not.)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
The Homeless review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Stefan Żeromski's 1900 novel, The Homeless, just out in English, from Paul Dry Books.
Żeromski was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature four years running before his death.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
