Gabriel
The complete review's Review:
In a Foreword to a later edition, included here, author Sand claims her Gabriel: "belongs to pure fantasy, in both form and subject", while translators Kathleen Robin Hart and Paul Fenouillet refer in their Introduction to: "its hybrid generic status as neither altogether play nor novel".
Originally published as a 'roman dialogué' -- a novel in dialogue -- Gallimard's contemporary edition is published in their 'Folio théâtre'-series -- while a recent German translation published by Reclam insists it is: 'Ein Dialogroman' -- again, a novel in dialogue.
At nearly two-hundred pages, a performance of the text would be uncomfortably long -- and yet the presentation, in five acts and multiple scenes, and limited to dialogue and what amount to stage-directions, suggest a play much more than (what contemporary readers would consider) a novel .....
No doubt I could have been born a woman, and then good-bye to fortune and family love ! I would have been a cursed creature, and by now would no doubt be hidden away in some convent expiating the crime of my birth. But it is not my grandfather who did me the great honor of making me belong to the male race.The play abounds in such ironical utterances -- of course, it is only his grandfather that made him 'belong to the male race' ... -- as Gabriel's true self also can't quite fully be kept down. Early on already, he dreams that he is a woman (and: "around my neck hung a heavy chain whose weight pulled me toward the abyss"). Soon enough, he has sought out his cousin Astolphe -- and is talked into disguising himself as a woman, dressing up in women's clothes. Though Astolphe has also witnessed Gabriel acting manly -- killing a man when they first meet -- he's also quite taken by him, admitting at one point:
Listen, Gabriel, I am not myself tonight. I am under the spell of a strange illusion: I am convinced that you are a woman. Even though I know otherwise, the illusion has taken hold of my imagination the way the reality does, perhaps even more so.Even when Gabriel becomes aware of his true physical nature, all those year's of indoctrination make it difficult for him to commit, one way or the other. He and Astolphe fall in love, and Gabriel presents herself as Gabrielle, but outside pressure still conspire to make it impossible for them to live as a happy couple, from the family pressures on both sides to others who are jealous and suspicious and, not least, to Gabriel(le)'s deeply ingrained notions of the place, role, and (in)capabilities of women. (It doesn't help that they are cousins, either.)
Astolphe claims:
I know women. You do not know them, you who are not half man, half woman, as you believe, but rather angel in human form.And while he is correct that Gabriel(le) does not know women, to consider him/her an angel instead is not particularly helpful either.
Astolphe's mother -- not aware of Gabriel's true identity -- is also opposed to her and Astolphe being together, yet another opportunity for Sand to mix in her theme of identity-confusion, on yet more levels:
I hate your Gabrielle. I hate her for goading you on and helping you every day to deceive me by passing herself off as a girl of good family and a rich heiress, when she is nothing but a schemer with no name, no fortune, no family, no reputation, and what is more, no religion !In parts, Sand lays it on way too thick -- the Pope gets involved ! -- and, for example, late in the story, Gabriel is drawn into a duel, with his opponent hoping to expose him by insisting: "we shall both fight bare-chested"; Gabriel doesn't go along with that, but shows he can handle a sword (though, as his opponent notes: "Your sword is shorter than mine" ...). Late scenes are set during carnival time; here it's no longer a question of Grabriel appearing disguised as a man or woman, but rather we find him: "unrecognizable in a mask and black domino". Tortured to the end, he: "can barely resist the temptation of suicide" (and self-mutilation); inevitably, it all comes to a melodramatic, tragic end.
This is a messy piece of work. Sand raises interesting questions and makes some good points -- but usually with sledgehammer subtlety. Certainly, she's right in pointing out -- through Gabriel -- that: "the transmission of inheritance solely from male to male is a troublesome law, perhaps even unjust" -- but Bramante's perverse attempt to circumvent these laws come across as basically lunatic. (Bramante is an intriguing character -- evasive and shadowy and, although apparently ill and dying, lingering on and on.) The play does consider nature versus nurture in the debate about gender-identification -- but the way Gabriel has been indoctrinated to believe that women are far lesser beings only adds to his psychological confusion; arguably, most of his problems stem not from the fact that he been raised as male but rather than he has been taught to have such great contempt for women (though, of course, that is an issue with many men ...).
Sand -- herself famous for dressing 'like a man' -- thus skirts some of the major questions here. How a person is seen, depending whether they are considered male or female, does crop up in a variety of interesting ways here, but Sand freights her work down and distracts with too many other elements to really allow that question to shine through. Clearly a subject close to her heart, she just doesn't seem to be able to get a handle on all she wants to say here.
This edition of Gabriel is presented in the excellent MLA Texts and Translations-series, and as such there's also a companion volume, featuring the original French text. This translation is fine -- though a significant proportion of the footnotes (of which there are fortunately only a manageable 33) discuss whether and for what reason tu or vous are being used at various points (translated as 'you' in English in either case); while the characters' choice of address is of some significance and interest, these explanations prove distracting; a simple mention of the issue in the Introduction would probably have sufficed.
- M.A.Orthofer, 14 April 2024
Franch author George Sand (actually: Amantine Lucile Aurore Dupin) lived 1804 to 1876.
