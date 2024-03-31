the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
1 April 2024
1 April:
Martin Bax (1933-2024) | Salome performances | Traces of Enayat review
1 April 2024
- Monday
Martin Bax (1933-2024) | Salome performances | Traces of Enayat review
Martin Bax (1933-2024)
Doctor and author Martin Bax has passed away; see, for example, the Mac Keith Press tweet.
As a writer he is best-know for his novel, The Hospital Ship.
M.A.Orthofer
M.A.Orthofer)
Salome performances
Yesterday I mentioned how popular (or not) Richard Strauss' opera, Salome is -- or was, ranking outside the top 50 most performed operas since the 2020/2021 season.
But, of course, it continues to regularly be staged -- and, if you've read my Salome in Graz or are planning too, you might want to catch a performance.
So where and when are the next productions ?
You can catch it:
The Opéra Théâtre de Metz production is of interest because they are playing it in French -- though unfortunately they do not make clear which French version they're playing; if you've read my novel, you know that -- as is the case with Wilde's play -- there's more than one to choose from .....
The Metropolitan Opera production is also one to look forward to -- the "first new production at the company in 20 years" --, with Elza van den Heever in the title role (or rôle, as one of the protagonists in my novel would have it ...).
This will also be shown in the Live in HD-series on 17 May, so you may be able to catch it at a venue near you .....
Performances of the Wilde play are much harder to find .....
(But you can always read that -- which is what the protagonists in my novel would recommend in any case .....)
M.A.Orthofer
M.A.Orthofer)
Traces of Enayat review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Iman Mersal's Traces of Enayat, out last year in the UK from And Other Stories and now available in the US from Transit Books.
Conveniently timed -- well, the US edition is just about to be released ... --, Aida Alami has a big story about the author and the book in The New York Times, A Book Found in a Cairo Market Launched a 30-Year Quest: Who Was the Writer ? (presumably paywalled).
M.A.Orthofer
M.A.Orthofer)
