Or ... Postscript to the Civilization of the Simians

A novel shapeshifting as a screenplay

With numerous photographs and film-stills

Cut Guavas is presented as: A novel shapeshifting as a screenplay. It stars real-life Trinidadian-American actor Austin Stoker (1930-2022) -- best-known for his roles in Assault on Precinct 13 (1976) and Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973). The novel is set in 2016, when, as Austin tells wife Robin: "They're finally doing that ASSAULT sequel, after forty-three years". Not Assault on Precinct 13 but rather: "The SIMIAN one"; as the back-cover copy to the book notes, Antoni is paying "fan-fiction homage to that famous simian brand", while: "Evading the wrath of company lawyers zealously protecting their franchise" -- hence the avoidance of mention of anything 'Planet of the Apes' ..... But is is certainly Battle for the Planet of the Apes -- the final movie in the original quintet (1968-1973) of the simian series (with a 2001 Planet of the Apes remake then followed by a new series of films starting in 2011) -- that is meant here, with the fictional sequel proposed here called: Postscript to the Civilization of the Simians.

Cut Guavas is, however, not simply the screenplay of the proposed movie, but also a behind-the-scenes script of Stoker's domestic life, as well as of the making of parts of the movie. So, for example, early scenes include Austin and his wife having breakfast, and then Austin in the MGM Casting Studio, reading for the part.

The part is the crux of the matter, as Cut Guavas explores questions of identity -- from national and racial identity to questions of paternity (regarding Austin both as son and as father). So when Austin reads for the part:

DIRECTOR

Let's try that again,

this time give me Stoker.



CASTING AGENT

(confused)

You mean Anderson.



DIRECTOR

I mean what I say.

I want STOKER.

"Stoker," he repeats. "I'm playing Stoker."

Robin holds up her empty chopsticks. She stares at him -- surprisingly, complicatedly upset: frightened, frustrated, flabbergasted.

"Stoker ?" she says. "How can you play Stoker ?"

She takes a deep breath, tries to calm herself.

There's a brief, tense silence.

Suddenly Robin slams her chopsticks down -- flat beneath her palm -- a loud smacking noise against the primitive wood table.

"Austin, you ARE Stoker."

