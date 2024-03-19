the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
21 March 2024

21 March: Q & As: Marilynne Robinson - Maya Arad | The Long Form review


21 March 2024 - Thursday

Q & As: Marilynne Robinson - Maya Arad | The Long Form review

       Q & A: Marilynne Robinson

       The latest of the 'Conversations with Tyler' (Cowen) -- episode 207 -- has Marilynne Robinson on Biblical Interpretation, Calvinist Thought, and Religion in America.
       Among her responses:
COWEN: Yes. Do you play around with large language models at all, and AI ?

ROBINSON: No, no, no. I’m just sneaking past. I feel very fortunate that my lifespan did not incorporate these things so that they became things that I had to actually be adequate with.
       The only Robinson title under review at the complete review is Absence of Mind; I struggle with her religiosity. (I'm afraid I am entirely as secular as I seem to appear.)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Q & A: Maya Arad

       In the Jewish News of Northern California Andrew Epstein has a Q & A with the The Hebrew Teacher-author
       As they discuss, The Hebrew Teacher is the first of her works to be translated into English, despite her having been a longtime US-resident; I really hope that she's wrong about her first book -- a novel in verse ! -- being unlikely to be translated .....
       And good to see an Aharon Megged shout-out -- one of her: "two all-time favorites"; his The Flying Camel and the Golden Hump is a local favorite.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The Long Form review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Kate Briggs' The Long Form, out from Fitzcarraldo Editions in the UK and the Dorothy Project in the US.

       In the way it explores the novel-form, this is definitely a book that my character(s) would have included in the (tertiary) Bibliography of my novel, Salome in Graz ! (Roland Barthes' La préparation du roman -- which Briggs translated, and which is from where she takes the title of her novel -- does, of course, feature in that Bibliography.)
       (Briggs has a commented list of Sources and of 'Other Works Informing this Work', which I of course approve of; the Bibliography to my own novel serves a similar purpose.)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


