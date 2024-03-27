Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - memoir

Morning Blossoms

Gathered at Dusk



by

Lu Xun



Chinese title: 朝花夕拾

First published in serialized form in Wilderness Monthly (莽原)

(莽原) Translated and with an Introduction by Eileen J. Cheng

Edited by Theodore Huters

Previously translated as Dawn Blossoms Plucked at Dusk by Yang Xianyi and Gladys Yang (1976)

B : nice little collection of recollections

Morning Blossoms Gathered at Dusk collects ten pieces in which Lu Xun presents recollections from his childhood and youth, forming a loose sort of memoir. As translator Cheng notes in her Introduction, it is also: "a series of experiments with form".

Writing in his forties, Lu Xun observes in his own Introductory Note that:

These ten pieces are transcribed from my memory and may deviate slightly from actual fact, but this is how I remember things now.

Even the last time I saw it, seven or eight years ago, I am almost certain that nothing but some weeds were growing there. But at one time it was my paradise.

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 March 2024

About the Author :

Chinese author Lu Xun (鲁迅) lived 1881 to 1936.

