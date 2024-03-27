A
Morning Blossoms
Gathered at Dusk

by
Lu Xun


Title: Morning Blossoms Gathered at Dusk
Author: Lu Xun
Genre: Autobiographical
Written: 1928 (Eng. 2022)
Length: 137 pages
Original in: Chinese
Availability: in: Wild Grass and Morning Blossoms Gathered at Dusk - US
in: Wild Grass and Morning Blossoms Gathered at Dusk - UK
in: Wild Grass and Morning Blossoms Gathered at Dusk - Canada
Fleurs du matin cueillies au soir - France
Morgenblüten abends gepflückt - Deutschland
from: Bookshop.org (US)
directly from: Harvard University Press
  • Chinese title: 朝花夕拾
  • First published in serialized form in Wilderness Monthly (莽原)
  • Translated and with an Introduction by Eileen J. Cheng
  • Edited by Theodore Huters
  • Previously translated as Dawn Blossoms Plucked at Dusk by Yang Xianyi and Gladys Yang (1976)

Our Assessment:

B : nice little collection of recollections

       Morning Blossoms Gathered at Dusk collects ten pieces in which Lu Xun presents recollections from his childhood and youth, forming a loose sort of memoir. As translator Cheng notes in her Introduction, it is also: "a series of experiments with form".
       Writing in his forties, Lu Xun observes in his own Introductory Note that:

     These ten pieces are transcribed from my memory and may deviate slightly from actual fact, but this is how I remember things now.
       It is a look back to childhood and how he saw things then -- as with the garden behind the family house, about which he writes:
Even the last time I saw it, seven or eight years ago, I am almost certain that nothing but some weeds were growing there. But at one time it was my paradise.
       In 'Ah Chang and The Classic of Mountains and Seas', he looks back at early experiences with books -- illustrated ones, which made a great impression on him, leading him also to begin: "collecting illustrated books in earnest"
       One piece is called simply 'Trivial Recollections', while in 'Professor Fujino' he writes about his time studying medicine in Japan -- helped by the professor of the title (though then also abandoning the field).
       More scenes-from-a-life than anywhere near full-fledged memoir, Morning Blossoms Gathered at Dusk is nevertheless a nice little collection of reminiscences, varied both in style and content and of both literary and biographical interest.

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 March 2024

About the Author:

       Chinese author Lu Xun (鲁迅) lived 1881 to 1936.

