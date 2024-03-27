Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Wild Grass



by

Lu Xun



Chinese title: 野草

Originally published in the literary journal Threads of Talk (语丝) between December 1924 and April 1926

(语丝) between December 1924 and April 1926 Translated and with an Introduction by Eileen J. Cheng

Edited by Theodore Huters

Previously translated by Yang Xianyi and Gladys Yang (1974) and by Matt Turner, as Weeds (2019)

Our Assessment:



B : small, artful collection

Wild Grass collects twenty-three pieces originally published in a literary journal, with Lu Xun explaining in a 1932 planned Preface to an English translation by Y.S.Feng (which was destroyed in the Battle of Shanghai and never published) that:

They are, for the most part, little more than impromptu reflections. Since it was difficult to say things directly at the time, the wording is sometimes rather ambiguous.

The term, however, is somewhat of a misnomer. the collection is an eclectic mix of genres, including prose poems, anecdotes, parables, dream-writing, and short memoirs; it also includes a one-act play and a parody of a classical poem.

The lamp flame gradually dwindled, indicating that not much kerosene remained. The kerosene wasn't the old trusted brand, and its smoke had long left dark stains on the glass chimney. The sound of exploding firecrackers reverberated all around, and tobacco smoke surrounded me. It was a murky night.

I keep on running, fleeing as fast as I can until I have fled the dreamscape and am lying in my own bed.

My heart feels exceptionally lonely.

Yet my heart is at peace: no love nor hate, no joy nor sorrow. No color nor sound either.

I have probably grown old.



- M.A.Orthofer, 27 March 2024

Chinese author Lu Xun (鲁迅) lived 1881 to 1936.

