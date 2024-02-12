

A Revolver to Carry at Night



by

Monika Zgustova



Spanish title: Un revólver para salir de noche

Translated by Julie Jones

Our Assessment:



B : a lot of surface but too little depth in these glimpses of the Nabokovs' life together

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

A Revolver to Carry at Night is a four-part novel revisiting four periods in the lives of Vladimir and Véra Nabokov. It opens in Montreux, in 1977, imagining their life there, and Vladimir's final days and thoughts -- not least him reflecting on events in Cannes in 1937, "when he had had to decide between Véra and Irina, Irina Guadanini-Kokoshkin, with whom he had just spent a wonderful spring in Paris". The second part of the novel then jumps back to Cannes in 1937 -- though the outcome of the real-life affair, the fact that Vladimir chose Véra, is of course known to the reader.

The third part of the novel is set in the United States, in 1964, the Nabokovs now well-off, after the resounding success of Lolita -- with son Dmitri noting then how his mother: "had developed a taste for luxury, which had not remotely interest her in the past". Here, too, however, there are also reflections on the past -- including more detail on how Véra and Vladimir had become a couple. Zgustová describes how Véra bided her time and prepared (learning his verses by heart, for example), until finally they attended the same dance, where: "Véra followed him like his shadow, waiting for the right moment" . Then -- still: "disguised in her wolf mask" (!) -- she pounced. She made an impression, but still had to work at it afterwards, as:

he did not respond to Véra's letters. She had to write three times, no, four, to get a single response from him. But she had made her plan, and she was determined to win him over.

Art does not lie. In the story, he had presented a great artist and a woman whom the artist did not love. He did not love her, but he needed her desperately for his art. To lve and to need: There is a great difference between the two.

Fifty years later, Vladimir described Uncle Vasili's games and his own feelings as a young victim in Lolita. He had to write the novel to throw light on what he had experienced in his childhood.

Keeping him in Montreux is her vendetta against him. She's a Mafia boss."

"And a little Napoleon."

"De Gaulle !"

"Bismarck !"

"Mussolini ! Did you know that she always carries a Browning ?"

- M.A.Orthofer, 28 March 2024

About the Author :

Czech-born, Spanish-writing author Monika Zgustová was born in 1957.

