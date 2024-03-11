the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 March 2024
11 March:
Aya translation | Until August review
11 March 2024
- Monday
Aya translation | Until August review
Aya translation
At The Africa Report Olivia Snaije profiles Edwige-Renée Dro, in Ivorian literary activist, translator lends her skills to beloved graphic novel, ‘Aya de Yopougon’.
Dro translated Aya: Claws Come Out (Drawn & Quarterly).
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Until August review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Gabriel García Márquez's just-published (in many, many languages) Until August.
Much of the coverage of this 'event' -- and many of the reviews -- have focused on this being yet another posthumous work being published against an author's express wishes.
(In their Preface, his two sons even admit that their father explicitly said: "This book doesn't work. It must be destroyed".)
While, very strictly speaking, García Márquez's assessment is correct, I'd point out that the same ('This book doesn't work') can be said about a significant proportion of the novels I look at/read -- and that Until August is more satisfying than most of those.
This case also differs from many authors' wishes to see one or all of their works destroyed after their deaths in that García Márquez was suffering from dementia at the time -- the 'memory loss', as his sons term it, that apparently hindered him from shaping it into the work he wanted it to be.
As such -- because he was no longer in his right mind, as it were --, it seems to me a (morally) more difficult call than e.g. Brod's betrayal of Kafka
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
