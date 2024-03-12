

the complete review - fiction

What You are Looking For

is in the Library



by

Aoyama Michiko



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Japanese title: お探し物は図書室まで

Translated by Alison Watts

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : ultra-saccharine, but/and does what it sets out to very well

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Japan Times A 13/11/2023 L.G.Kittaka The NY Times Book Rev. . 10/9/2023 Robin Sloan The Straits Times . 12/11/2023 Walter Sim

From the Reviews :

"Aoyama rewards her readers with tidbits of bonus details throughout the book, gracefully weaving her characters’ lives together and tying up loose ends with subtle reveals that feel satisfying and authentic. Alison Watts also deserves credit for her smooth translation from the original Japanese into English, while the line drawings by Anna Morrison at the start of each chapter offer an enjoyable peek into the lives of the five protagonists. (...) If what you are searching for is a believable take on contemporary life in Tokyo, seasoned with a dash of whimsy, you’ll find your perfect match in this heartwarming novel." - Louise George Kittaka, The Japan Times





"The novel’s translator, Alison Watts, faithfully shepherds into English a cast of characters who are wonderfully wide open: smart and searching, but not trying to impress. The prose is diaristic and hyper-casual — the tone of much contemporary Japanese fiction. (...) Reading What You Are Looking For Is in the Library , I felt preemptively protective, because it is the kind of story often dismissed as “cute” or “light.” Those labels don’t capture the muscularity of what’s happening here, nor do they capture the risk (.....) (T)he novel is an undeniable page-turner, its mechanism energized by a simple question, posed again and again by the uncanny librarian, Mrs. Komachi." - Robin Sloan, The New York Times Book Review





, I felt preemptively protective, because it is the kind of story often dismissed as “cute” or “light.” Those labels don’t capture the muscularity of what’s happening here, nor do they capture the risk (.....) (T)he novel is an undeniable page-turner, its mechanism energized by a simple question, posed again and again by the uncanny librarian, Mrs. Komachi." - "Beneath the surface of Japanese writer Michiko Aoyama’s down-to-earth and almost soppily sentimental prose is a celebration of life and all that can come with positive thinking. (...) The novel is transcendent, almost preachy. (...) By the end, even though the life lessons may seem repetitve, Aoyama succeeds in nudging readers to look within themselves in a moment of introspection." - Walter Sim, The Straits Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

What You are Looking For is in the Library has five chapters, each narrated by a different character. While they are at different stages of their lives each is somewhat adrift, from twenty-one year-old Tomoka who is just beginning her work-life to to the recently retired sixty-five-year-old Masao. Each chances upon the library attached to the Hatori Community House, where they find helpful young library assistant Nozomi Morinaga who points them to the physically very imposing librarian, Sayuri Komachi.

While at first sight Ms.Komachi doesn't seem quite that approachable, they each find they almost immediately feel comfortable in her presence. Each has reason to look for books on a certain subject-matter -- Tomoka, for example, on learning to use a computer, because she is taking a course to learn Excel, while Masao is looking for books about the game Go, because his wife has enrolled him in a course to learn it -- and Ms.Komachi prints out a list of appropriate books for them -- but also includes at least one title that seems completely unrelated but which of course is the one that proves truly useful to the characters.

Ms.Komachi also presents each of them with a small 'bonus gift': her hobby is felting, and she gives each of them one of the little objects she has made. Ms.Komachi explains her hobby -- and the comparison to what she does in real life with these visitors is obvious:

"Felting is mysterious," she says. "All you do is keep poking the needle at a ball of wool and it turns into a three-dimensional shape. You might think that you are simply poking randomly, and the strands are all tangled together, but there is a shape within that the needle will reveal." She jabs roughly at the ball again.

"Everybody is connected. And any one of their connections could be the start of a network that branches in many directions. If you wait for the right time to make connections, it might never happen, but if you show your face around, talk to people and see enough to give you the confidence that things could work out, then 'one day' might turn into 'tomorrow.'"

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 March 2024

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Japanese literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Japanese author Aoyama Michiko (青山美智子) was born in 1970.

- Return to top of the page -