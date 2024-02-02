Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Belle de Jour



by

Joseph Kessel



French title: Belle de jour

Translated by Geoffrey Wagner

Belle de jour was made into a film in 1967, directed by Luis Buñuel, and starring Catherine Deneuve, Jean Sorel, and Michel Piccoli

Our Assessment:



B : quite well told and turned, but doesn't dare quite enough

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Boston Globe . 19/4/1968 Paul F. Kneeland Esquire . 7/1962 Dorothy Parker

From the Reviews :

"(A) completely absorbing novel, a study of the disintegration of a personality (.....) No simple eternal triangle, disintegration-of-a-marriage threadbare work of fiction, M. Kessel reaches out beyond the standard cast (two males, one female -- or vice versa) and paints full-length portraits of even secondary characters. And with such quyick, sure strokes." - Paul F. Kneeland, Boston Globe





"Curious story, but the stories of compulsion are always curious." - Dorothy Parker, Esquire

The complete review 's Review :

A short Prologue provides the basis and explanation for what comes later in Belle de Jour, a brief scene in which the eight-year-old Séverine is opportunistically molested by a plumber working in her family's house. It's suggested that she immediately represses the memory:

Séverine's governess found her lying in the hallway. She thought the girl had slipped. So did Séverine.

Until her illness she had enjoyed establishing order, because by doing so she created comfort and space and left her own stamp on things. Now, though she still felt a certain pride in this, it was abstract and colorless. Her whole life appeared before her in the same monotone -- well-to-do, measured, assured. Parents seen always through a shield of governesses, years at that English school where she'd been taught fair-play and discipline ... Oh well, now she had Pierre; he was, in fact, all she had in the world

Pierre's manner, his taste, his desire to please, all were poles apart from something in her that had to be beaten and subdued, mercilessly defeated, before her flesh could flame out.

And in her love-making with Pierre she was now more maternal than ever, for without realizing it, she was afraid that some too passionate or skillful movement might reveal the illicit knowledge of Belle de Jour.

Someone like me can't really understand that, I suppose ... so I made my mistake. I didn't foresee what an emotion like that might lead to.

Three years have now gone by. Séverine and Pierre live over a quiet little beach.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 February 2024

:

IMDb page

About the Author :

French author Joseph Kessel lived 1898 to 1979.

