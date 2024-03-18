|
Hallucinated City
B+ : grandly hallucinatory
Hallucinated City opens with a dedication -- addressed: 'To Mário de Andrade' -- and a quite lengthy 'Extremely Interesting Preface.
(These two prose sections are presented only in English translation; the poems themselves are presented in both their Portuguese original and in English translation.)
In his Preface, Andrade announces that: "Hallucisinism has been launched".
After a decade of traditional versifying -- "For almost ten years I metrified and rhymed" -- Andrade has moved (far) beyond it.
Arguing that: "All the great artists [...] were deformers of nature", he plunges down that route as well.
Giving a good sense of the feel of his verses, too, he notes that: "Verses are meant to be sung, bellowed, wept".
São Paulo is a stage for Russian ballets.The poems are tight, very free-form ones of grand pronouncements -- "Oh expanses of my wanderings !" --, with many exclamation marks. Andrade uses ellipses extensively, both to leave sentences and thoughts open-ended -- "No poetry whatsoever, no joys whatsoever ! ..." -- and for the simple rush of description: "Ravishments ... Struggles ... Arrows ... Songs ... Populate ! ...".
The range of what is presented and how it is presented is striking, Andrade reaching, even stabbing out in all directions -- even as there is also the occasional near-perfect bit that's practically traditional-poetic in its presentation:
The trolleys swish like a skyrocket,The majority of the poems are short -- a page or two in length --, but the final one, 'The Moral Fibrature of the Ipiranga', is a larger-scale piece. Andrade presents it as: 'a profane oratorio', with an (impossible) cast of singers (550,000 of them), as well as "around five thousand instrumentalists". The cast of contrasts includes 'The Indifferent Pallbearers' ("(workmen, poor folk). Baritones and basses."), 'The Palsied Decrepitudes' ("(millionaires and bourgeoisie). Chorus of castrati."), and 'My Madness', and it is, indeed, larger-scale in every respect -- but also of a piece with the feel of the collection as a whole, as here too the call is to:
Let our zealous hallucinations bluster !It all makes for a quite packed, creative, and powerful little volume.
In his preface, Andrade suggests that with it:
So the poetic school of "Hallucinism" is finished.One-off or not, it's an interesting, ebullient work, and neat variation on the city-poem(s).
- M.A.Orthofer, 18 March 2024
Brazilian author Mário de Andrade lived 1893 to 1945.
