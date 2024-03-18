Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - poetry

Hallucinated City



by

Mário de Andrade



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Portuguese title: Paulicéia Desvairada

Translated and with an Introduction by Jack E. Tomlins

This is a bilingual edition, with the text of the Portuguese original facing the English translation

Our Assessment:



B+ : grandly hallucinatory

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Books Abroad A (44:1) Winter/1970 Joaquim F. Coelho

From the Reviews :

"In order to properly appreciate the merit of Professor Tomlins' translation of Paulicéia Desvairada, one has to remember that this bilingual volume of poetry is one of the boldest linguistic experiments of modern Brazilian literature. Puns, proverbs, set-phrases and paraphrases, fragments of songs and shouts of street vendors, Leonardo da Vinci, Bach, Marinetti, Tom Mix -- such is the material that flows back and forth throughout the book giving the reader a hallucinated picture of a city (São Paulo) in the hallucinated everyday life of the twentieth century. (...) Polished to the last detail, Hallucinated City is not only a work of art, it is the best tribute that an American scholar has paid to the poet generally regarded as the father of modern Brazilian letters." - Joaquim F. Coelho, Books Abroad

The complete review 's Review :

Hallucinated City opens with a dedication -- addressed: 'To Mário de Andrade' -- and a quite lengthy 'Extremely Interesting Preface. (These two prose sections are presented only in English translation; the poems themselves are presented in both their Portuguese original and in English translation.) In his Preface, Andrade announces that: "Hallucisinism has been launched". After a decade of traditional versifying -- "For almost ten years I metrified and rhymed" -- Andrade has moved (far) beyond it. Arguing that: "All the great artists [...] were deformers of nature", he plunges down that route as well. Giving a good sense of the feel of his verses, too, he notes that: "Verses are meant to be sung, bellowed, wept".

The 'hallucinated city' of the title is São Paulo, and the poems offer various visions and impressions of it -- "Oh ! my hallucinations !" -- slivers of it, or also the city as a whole:

São Paulo is a stage for Russian ballets.

Here tuberculosis, ambition, envies, crimes, dance the saraband,

and also the apotheoses of illusion . . .

But I am Nijinsky !

The trolleys swish like a skyrocket,

clicking their heels on the track,

Let our zealous hallucinations bluster !

Let our generous thoughts shine !

Let our prophetic words din

in the great virginal prophecy !

We are the Green-Gilt Youths !

The passion flower ! Terror ! Madness ! Desire !

So the poetic school of "Hallucinism" is finished.

In the next book I will found another school.

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 March 2024

:

Sublunary Editions publicity page

Antítese Editores publicity page

About the Author :

Brazilian author Mário de Andrade lived 1893 to 1945.

