the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

1 March 2024
1 March:
Preise der Leipziger Buchmesse | EUPL finalists
1 March 2024
- Friday
Preise der Leipziger Buchmesse | EUPL finalists
Preise der Leipziger Buchmesse
The biggest German book prize -- yes, the German Book Prize -- is awarded in the fall, at the Frankfurt Book Fair, but the spring Leipzig Book Fair competes well with their trio of prizes, awarded for a work of a fiction, a work of non-fiction/essay, and a translation, and they've now announced the five finalists for each of those prizes -- selected from 486 submissions (which, sigh, are not revealed).
A graphic novel is one of the fiction finalists -- Genossin Kuckuck, by Anke Feuchtenberger (Reprodukt) -- while Wolf Haas also has a book in the running.
The one I'm most curious about is Barbi Marković's Minihorror -- see the Residenz Verlag foreign rights page --, which I was already very tempted to acquire when I was last in Austria; she's an interesting author (beginning with the Thomas Bernhard 'remix', Izlaženje).
The translations up for that prize include a Lawrence Ferlinghetti-collection, and Bora Chung's Cursed Bunny.
The winners will be announced 21 March.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
EUPL finalists
They've announced the finalists for this year's European Union Prize for Literature, one work each chosen ("nominated by national entities knowledgeable about the literary scene in their countries and used to promoting their own literature abroad") from the thirteen countries vying for the prize this year.
(The prize rotates through the: "41 countries participating in the Creative Europe programme of the European Union", with thirteen or fourteen up each third year.)
So:
The seven members of the European jury will now read excerpts from all the nominated books and make their choice in the upcoming month to award one EUPL Prize winner for this edition, together with recognising five special mentions.
Excerpts, sigh .....
But it's a well-meaning prize, and the language hurdle is obviously an enormous one.
(I also can't help but note that for a prize meant to encourage: "greater interest in non-national literary works" there is an awful lot of national focus in the way the prize is set up .....)
You can learn more about the nominated authors here (and, yes, their works, too ...).
The winning title will be announced 4 April.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
