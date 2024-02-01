the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
21 February 2024
21 February 2024
- Wednesday
Jan Assmann (1938-2024) | J. Robert Lennon profile
Jan Assmann (1938-2024)
Egyptologist Jan Assmann has passed away; see, for example, the report from Die Zeit.
Quite a few of his works have been translated into English -- e.g. From Akhenaten to Moses (American University in Cairo Press) and Cultural Memory and Early Civilization (Cambridge University Press).
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
J. Robert Lennon profile
At the Cornell Chronicle David Nutt reports how J. Robert Lennon chases down literary thrills in new series, as he has a new book out, Hard Girls.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
