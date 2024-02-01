the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

Bluesky

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 February 2024

21 February: Jan Assmann (1938-2024) | J. Robert Lennon profile


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 February 2024 - Wednesday

Jan Assmann (1938-2024) | J. Robert Lennon profile

       Jan Assmann (1938-2024)

       Egyptologist Jan Assmann has passed away; see, for example, the report from Die Zeit.
       Quite a few of his works have been translated into English -- e.g. From Akhenaten to Moses (American University in Cairo Press) and Cultural Memory and Early Civilization (Cambridge University Press).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       J. Robert Lennon profile

       At the Cornell Chronicle David Nutt reports how J. Robert Lennon chases down literary thrills in new series, as he has a new book out, Hard Girls.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 February 2024)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2024 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links