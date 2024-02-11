the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 February 2024

11 February: Andrey Kurkov profile | Benyamin Q & A | Censorship in ... Kazakhstan


11 February 2024 - Sunday

Andrey Kurkov profile | Benyamin Q & A | Censorship in ... Kazakhstan

       Andrey Kurkov profile

       In The Guardian Nicholas Wroe has a profile of the Death and the Penguin-author, in Ukrainian writer Andrey Kurkov: ‘I felt guilty writing fiction in a time of war’.
       One hopes he'll be able to return to fiction, but it's understandable that:
Kurkov was 70 pages into a new novel when the invasion happened, but found that, “while I could produce quite a lot of journalism, I couldn’t write fiction”, he says. “Last summer I managed 30 more pages but then had another block. It somehow felt too guilty a pleasure to write fiction in a time of war. It felt like something sinful. To write a novel you also need to concentrate on the world of the novel, not on your reality. And the reality didn’t let me think about anything else. It was like being imprisoned by reality, checking the news every hour all day and then waking up several times a night to check it again.”

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Benyamin Q & A

       At Scroll.in Diya Isha has a Q & A with the Goat Days-author, in ‘I am not a linear writer. If it’s a 300-page novel, I am not writing it sequentially’: Benyamin.
       About translation, he says:
Writing is one thing, and translation is a creative process in itself. If I interfere there, the flow and genuineness will be lost. So, I give all the freedom to the translators. With their own imagination and perception, they can translate. At the end of the day, I will simply read it. If the idea, the core of the novel, the core of the story, is not missed, I am not bothered about the translation.
       And Goat Days has been made into a film, coming out in April -- see the IMDb page.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Censorship in ... Kazakhstan

       At Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Chris Rickleton reports on Kazakhstan's 'Bloody January' Censorship: Good Books and Banned Books.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


