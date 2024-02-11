the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 February 2024
11 February:
Andrey Kurkov profile | Benyamin Q & A | Censorship in ... Kazakhstan
go to weblog
return to main archive
11 February 2024
- Sunday
Andrey Kurkov profile | Benyamin Q & A | Censorship in ... Kazakhstan
Andrey Kurkov profile
In The Guardian Nicholas Wroe has a profile of the Death and the Penguin-author, in Ukrainian writer Andrey Kurkov: ‘I felt guilty writing fiction in a time of war’.
One hopes he'll be able to return to fiction, but it's understandable that:
Kurkov was 70 pages into a new novel when the invasion happened, but found that, “while I could produce quite a lot of journalism, I couldn’t write fiction”, he says.
“Last summer I managed 30 more pages but then had another block.
It somehow felt too guilty a pleasure to write fiction in a time of war.
It felt like something sinful.
To write a novel you also need to concentrate on the world of the novel, not on your reality.
And the reality didn’t let me think about anything else. It was like being imprisoned by reality, checking the news every hour all day and then waking up several times a night to check it again.”
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Benyamin Q & A
At Scroll.in Diya Isha has a Q & A with the Goat Days-author, in ‘I am not a linear writer. If it’s a 300-page novel, I am not writing it sequentially’: Benyamin.
About translation, he says:
Writing is one thing, and translation is a creative process in itself.
If I interfere there, the flow and genuineness will be lost.
So, I give all the freedom to the translators.
With their own imagination and perception, they can translate. At the end of the day, I will simply read it.
If the idea, the core of the novel, the core of the story, is not missed, I am not bothered about the translation.
And Goat Days has been made into a film, coming out in April -- see the IMDb page.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Censorship in ... Kazakhstan
At Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Chris Rickleton reports on Kazakhstan's 'Bloody January' Censorship: Good Books and Banned Books.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (1 - 10 February 2024)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2024 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links