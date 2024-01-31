the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 February 2024

1 February: Stanley Crawford (1937-2024) | The Rainbow review


1 February 2024 - Thursday

Stanley Crawford (1937-2024) | The Rainbow review

       Stanley Crawford (1937-2024)

       American author Stanley Crawford has passed away; see, for example, the reports Dixon Garlic Farmer, Revered Author Stanley Crawford Dies at 86 by Julia Goldberg in the Santa Fe Reporter and New Mexico author and garlic farmer Stanley Crawford dies at 86 by Ollie Reed Jr. in the Albuquerque Journal.
       Dalkey Archive Press brought out his Log of the S.S. The Mrs. Unguentine, among other works; see their publicity page.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The Rainbow review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Nobel laureate Kawabata Yasunari's The Rainbow -- published in Japanese more than seventy years ago, but only now available in English.,

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


