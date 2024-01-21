the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
21 January 2024

Bangla literature's female detectives | Philosophical Orations review


21 January 2024 - Sunday

Bangla literature's female detectives | Philosophical Orations review

       Bangla literature's female detectives

       In The Daily Star Anika Zaman explores Where are Bangla literature's female detectives ? an interesting little dive into the genre.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Philosophical Orations review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of a new translation of Maximus of Tyre's Philosophical Orations, recently out in Harvard University Press' Loeb Classical Library series.

       I wasn't familiar with the story of Psaphon:
There was also a native of Libya whose name was Psaphon, who did not long for happiness that was vulgar or of the commonplace kind, by Zeus ! No, he wished to be considered a god. So he gathered a great many songbirds and taught them to sing, “Psaphon is a great god.” He then released them back into the mountains, where they sang and were joined by the other birds that had grown accustomed to their song. The Libyans, believing that this was the voice of the gods, began sacrificing to Psaphon, and he became their god by the vote of birds

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


