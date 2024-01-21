the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 January 2024
21 January:
Bangla literature's female detectives | Philosophical Orations review
go to weblog
return to main archive
21 January 2024
- Sunday
Bangla literature's female detectives | Philosophical Orations review
Bangla literature's female detectives
In The Daily Star Anika Zaman explores Where are Bangla literature's female detectives ? an interesting little dive into the genre.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Philosophical Orations review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of a new translation of Maximus of Tyre's Philosophical Orations, recently out in Harvard University Press' Loeb Classical Library series.
I wasn't familiar with the story of Psaphon:
There was also a native of Libya whose name was Psaphon, who did not long for happiness that was vulgar or of the commonplace kind, by Zeus !
No, he wished to be considered a god.
So he gathered a great many songbirds and taught them to sing, “Psaphon is a great god.”
He then released them back into the mountains, where they sang and were joined by the other birds that had grown accustomed to their song.
The Libyans, believing that this was the voice of the gods, began sacrificing to Psaphon, and he became their god by the vote of birds
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (11 - 20 January 2024)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2024 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links