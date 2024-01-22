Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Afternoon Men



Anthony Powell



With a Foreword by Ed Park

B+ : amusing and well-crafted

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 20/10/1963 John Bowen Sunday Times A 14/6/1931 Ralph Straus

From the Reviews :

"(V)ery much of its time. (...) The novel is almost entirely in dialogue -- and the dialogue is funny. (...) It contains events -- seduction, an attempted suicide. Yet all is drift, all is pointless. (...) I myself prefer his Afternoon Men and From a View to a Death (his third novel published in 1933 to the ponderous tapestry of the Music of Time series." - John Bowen, The New York Times Book Review





and (his third novel published in 1933 to the ponderous tapestry of the series." - "(A)n extremely good book, with a manner and style of its own (.....) Mr. Powell has managed to construct a really attractive book -- easily the best book of the kind that I have read, unless Vile Bodies is to be included in its category. Its satire, moreover, is all the more poignant for being so cunningly hidden." - Ralph Straus, Sunday Times

Afternoon Men takes its title from Robert Burton's The Anatomy of Melancholy, Powell using a passage from it also as an epigraph that concludes: "they are a company of giddy-heads, afternoon men ...", and it is a novel of a collection of such 'giddy-heads', men and women swirling and drifting in loose connection and overlap. They have vague ambitions but fairly little conviction; there are stabs at effort, but for the most part their pursuit of careers and lovers alike feels lackluster -- though that too is one of their affectations. Typical of their attitudes is a scene of William Atwater -- the central character, insofar as there is one --"who had failed twice for the Foreign Office" (not) at work at his job in a museum, where among other things:

It occurred to him to begin writing a novel, but his brain was almost at a standstill and it would be a mistake to make a false start. There were several letters to be dealt with. Unacceptable invitations, bills, definite demands for money. These might have to remain unanswered for a day or two as he did not feel well that morning. Then there was the possible distraction of writing a letter to Undershaft in New York. That sort of thing cleared the mind. It crystallised ideas. The expression of gossip on paper put matters in their proper perspective. Besides he wanted to hear more of the Annamite. Or he might write to his own sister, who was unhappily married to a man in the Indian Cavalry. But he did not feel much like that either. Instead he sat and thought about existence and its difficulties.

[The original edition, surprisingly many reprints, as well as the first American edition of the novel (1963) mis-print 'perspective' as 'perspecitve' here, which seems almost appropriate]

Atwater talked for a short time about beards in history. No one listened. Harriet said she did not like beards for men or women. Dinner was announced.

'Where's Gwen ?'

'She's gone away for the week-end.'

'Oh.'

'She doesn't like you.'

'I know she doesn't.'

'What are you going to do about it ?'

'Nothing.'

And then art. She talked about that for some time. Or, alternatively, literature. Atwater smoked.

'We sometimes have drink here,' she said. 'But it seems to get drunk.'

'Anyway, I must find a job. I should like to find something that brought me into touch with people who really mattered. Authors and so on.'

- M.A.Orthofer, 22 January 2024

English author Anthony Powell lived 1905 to 2000.

