Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - philosophy

Philosophical Orations



by

Maximus of Tyre



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

The Discourses of the Platonic Philosopher Maximus of Tyre, Delivered in Rome During His First Visit

Greek title: Μαξίμου Τυριού Πλατωνικού φιλοσόφου των εν Ρώμη διαλέξεων της πρώτης επιδημίας

Translated and edited by William H. Race

Previously translated as The Dissertations of Maximus Tyrius by Thomas Taylor (1804) and as The Philosophical Orations by Michael Trapp (1997)

by Thomas Taylor (1804) and as by Michael Trapp (1997) This is a bilingual edition that includes the original Greek text

Published in two volumes

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : impressive edition and translation of interesting texts

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer BMCR* . (1998.02.06) John Bussanich

From the Reviews :

"In Maximus we have someone who, like his contemporary Apuleius, was more a sophist than a philosopher. Nevertheless, his writings have more than a purely literary interest.(...) In genre they are perhaps closest to Plutarch’s Platonic Questions or Dinner-Party Problems, though Maximus is considerably less sophisticated as a philosopher than Plutarch. (...) (T)hese orations are not systematic, comprehensive, or critically sophisticated; indeed, they lack formal argumentation throughout." - John Bussanich. Bryn Mawr Classical Review

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Little is known about Maximus of Tyre beyond his surviving work, these forty-one 'Philosophical Orations', but he is billed as a 'Platonic philosopher' in the longer descriptive title and, while not making a mark as an original thinker, he shows here an engaging style in addressing a variety of philosophical questions.

His philosophical orientation throughout, as translator William H. Race notes in his General Introduction to these volumes, is: "broadly and quite consistently Platonic". As Race sums up:

He makes no claim to proposing new doctrines, but positions himself as an interpreter and expounder of the Greek intellectual and cultural tradition, principally through the lens of Plato's writings.

τοῦτό τί μοι κάλλιστον ἐνὶ φρεσὶν εἴδεται εἶναι. [9.11]

This seems to my mind a thing surpassingly lovely.

τοῦτό τί σοι κάλλιστον ἐνὶ φρεσὶν εἴδεται εἶναι;



[Does this seem to your mind to be the very best thing ?]

Δημόδοκ᾿, ἔξοχα δή σε βροτῶν αἰνίζομ᾿ ἁπάντων [Od. 8.487]



[Murray/Dimock: Demodocus, truly above all mortal men do I praise you]

ἔξοχα δή σε βροτῶν, ὦ Ὅμηρ', αἰνίζομ' ἀπάντων



[O Homer, truly I praise you above all mortals]

τοὺς δὲ ἐν φιλοσοφίᾳ καὶ πάνυ ἄν τις ἢ μέμψαιτο ἢ οἰκτείραι, οἳ κομῶντες ἐπὶ φρονήσει καὶ τέχνῃ βίου καὶ ἐπιστήμῃ λόγου οὔπω γε νῦν παύονται στασιάζοντες πρὸς αὐτοὺς καὶ πρὸς ἄλλους καὶ ἀμφισβητοῦντες ποίῳ σχήματι βίου φέροντες αὐτοὺς ἐγχειροῦσιν



[However, those engaged in philosophy fully deserve either our blame or our pity, since they pride themselves on their intelligence, their expertise in how to live life, and their knowledge of argumentation, yet still today have not stopped disputing among themselves and with others, as they debate what style of life they should adopt for themselves.]

καὶ τὸ πολὺ τῆς ἱστορίας πλεονέκται τύραννοι καὶ πόλεμοι ἄδικοι καὶ εὐτυχίαι ἄλογοι καὶ πράξεις πονηραὶ καὶ συμφοραὶ ἀγνώμονες καὶ περιστάσεις τραγικαί· ὧν σφαλερὰ μὲν ἡ μίμησις, βλαβερὰ δὲ ἡ μνήμη, ἀθάνατος δὲ ἡ δυστυχία. ἐγὼ δὲ ποθῶ πρὸς τὴν εὐωχίαν τροφὴν λόγων ὑγιεινῶν, καὶ ἀνόσου τοιούτου δέομαι σιτίου ἀφ’ οὗ καὶ Σωκράτης ὑγίανεν καὶ Πλάτων καὶ Ξενοφῶν καὶ Αἰσχίνης.



[The great bulk of history consists of greedy tyrants, unjust wars, unwarranted successes, sordid deeds, cruel disasters, and tragic situations. Imitating these is dangerous, and recalling them is harmful; the ill fortune they bring goes on forever. For my feast I crave the nourishment of healthful words, and I need such wholesome food as maintained the health of Socrates, Plato, Xenophon, and Aeschines.]

κατὰ μὲν τὴν ποιητικὴν ἐντεταμένον εἰς μύθου σχῆμα, κατὰ δὲ φιλοσοφίαν εἰς ζῆλον ἀρετῆς καὶ ἀληθείας γνῶσιν συντεταγμένον.



[in terms of poetry, being cast in the form of a story; in terms of philosophy, being composed toward an emulation of virtue and knowledge of truth.]

οὕτω τοι καὶ τὰ ποιητικῆς πρὸς φιλοσοφίαν ἔχει. καὶ γὰρ ποιητικὴ τί ἄλλο ἢ φιλοσοφία, τῷ μὲν χρόνῳ παλαιά, τῇ δὲ ἁρμονίᾳ ἔμμετρος, τῇ δὲ γνώμῃ μυθολογική; καὶ φιλοσοφία τί ἄλλο ἢ ποιητική, τῷ μὲν χρόνῳ νεωτέρα, τῇ δὲ ἁρμονίᾳ εὐζωνοτέρα, τῇ δὲ γνώμῃ σαφεστέρα; δύο τοίνυν πραγμάτων χρόνῳ μόνον καὶ σχήματι ἀλλήλοις διαφερομένων πῶς ἄν τις διαιτήσαι τὴν διαφορὰν ἐν οἷς τι περὶ τοῦ θείου ἑκάτεροι λέγουσιν καὶ οἱ ποιηταὶ καὶ οἱ φιλόσοφοι;



[For what is poetry other than philosophy that is ancient in time, composed in meter, and expressed in myth ? And what is philosophy other than poetry that is more recent in time, composed more loosely, and expressed more clearly ? And so, when two things differ from each other only in terms of time and form, how then is one to determine the differences in what poets and philosophers each say about the gods ?]

There is not a single indication of anyone or anything Roman. The Orations thus draw on a canon of Greek poets from Homer to Aratus, and on Classical and Hellenistic philosophers and historians, and are wholly detached from two centuries of Roman rule.

Ὦ Ζεῦ, οἷον καὶ πεποίηκας· δικαιοσύνην ἐξ ἀδικημάτων. καὶ ποῖ βαδιεῖται τὸ κακόν; καὶ ποῦ στήσεται; οὐκ οἶσθα ὅτι πηγὴν ταύτην ἀέναον κινεῖς πονηρίας καὶ γράφεις νόμον ἀρχέκακον τῇ πάσῃ γῇ;



[O Zeus ! What a situation you have brought about by creating justice out of wrongful acts ! How far indeed will the evil go ? Where will it stop ? Do you not realize that you are opening up this floodgate of wickedness and are laying down a law that marks the "beginning of evil" for the entire world ?]

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 January 2024

- Return to top of the page -

:

(* review of a different translation)

See Index of Greek literature

See Index of Books Written Before 1900

See Index of Bilingual editions under review

See Index of Philosophy books

Other books from the Loeb Classical Library under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Maximus of Tyre (Μάξιμος Τύριος) lived around the second century.

- Return to top of the page -