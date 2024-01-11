the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
The Literary Saloon Archive

11 January 2024

11 January: Sapir Prize for Literature shortlist


11 January 2024 - Thursday

Sapir Prize for Literature shortlist

       Sapir Prize for Literature shortlist

       The Israeli national lottery has announced the five finalists for this year's Sapir Prize for Literature, a leading Israeli literary prize; I haven't been able to access the lottery site page, but see, for example, Neria Barr's report in The Jerusalem Post Mifal Hapayis names five finalists for prestigious literature award.
       Among the finalists are Dolly City-author Orly Castel-Bloom and The Confessions of Noa Weber-author Gail Hareven.
       The Orly Castel-Bloom, ביוטופ, has a neat cover; Ofra Offer Oren's ?מה קרה להגר באילת has a pretty good one, too -- and is the most intriguing, a novel in the form of 336 sonnets; see the publisher's publicity page.

