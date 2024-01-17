|
Termush
Our Assessment:
B+ : creepily effective little post-apocalyptic tale
The complete review's Review:
Termush is set shortly after a catastrophic disaster has occurred -- clearly a nuclear war, as radioactive fallout continues to be a concern.
The narrator, a well-to-do former academic, writes from Termush, an establishment that styles and presents itself as a hotel -- of a very special kind.
It was conceived of and billed as a kind of Noah's ark in the case of just such a disaster as has recently occurred.
When I put my name down for the hotel a few years ago, as a guarantee of help, it was because of the hotel's remote situation, its subterranean provision stores, its access to an uncontaminated water supply, its protective shelters and its assurances about security men and reconnaissance parties.He got all that, and, after six days spent in the shelters, he and the others at the hotel seem to have come through the disaster safely -- at least physically. There had been what amounted to practice runs before -- the establishment had sent out emergency calls three times before, though twice they had been quickly cancelled -- and this time, when catastrophe did actually come:
Everything went according to plan, just as it had been run through for us beforehand, on the lines explained in the brochures we received with our enrolment forms.Eerily: "we came back from our stay in the shelters to find a world changed less than a summer thunderstorm would have changed it" -- at least on the visible surface. It's something he returns to repeatedly: "The world looks as it did in the second when the disaster struck". In fact, danger continues to lurk, in the air and ground -- though the establishment takes measures to ensure the continued safety of the residents who are, for example, occasionally directed back to the shelters for brief periods of time for their own safety.
There is also a world beyond the seemingly relatively safe confines of Termush -- with reconnaissance men sent out to reconnoiter, and report on the situation elsewhere. And there are other survivors -- and they are drawn to Termush: having sold itself with the promise that it would be an oasis in a toxic world to those who could afford it, they now find that the rabble have also gotten wind of the fact that this place of apparent safety exists. Already when the residents emerged from the shelters after the disaster four people were found dead on the steps of the hotel. Others -- sick and irradiated, to varying degrees -- followed, first in dribs and drabs, then in greater numbers .....
As the narrator notes with some annoyance:
No one thought about protecting himself against the survivors or their demands on us. We paid money to go on living in the same way that one once paid health insurance; we bought the commodity called survival, and according to all existing contracts no one has the right to take it from us or make demands upon it.In a spare tone the narrator's straightforward account presents this world that clings to a sense of order, as if 'contracts' and the like could still have any meaning in this new, ruined world -- an underlying tension of the chaos that bubbles beneath still, but only just, kept in check. The narrator just wants to go on living as he had, but his account and experiences also reveal the absurdity of the situation. His cool account of the reactions of other residents, the management, the doctor on staff, and the trickle of outsiders who make their way in show the cracks -- and, despite the calmness of his tone, how quickly they are widening. On the one hand: "the days at Termush go by according to plan; the sun continues to shine, meals are served and music flows out of the loudspeaker" -- but, of course, the world has been shattered, and the ripple effects of that can't be kept at bay, even at Termush .....
Author Holm and hotel management alike show a great sense of control -- an effort to maintain the usual order and keep things going in the usual, familiar way, even as these are increasingly at odds with the completely broken world presented here. It makes for a very effective and deeply unsettling little novel. Holm's narrator clings to simple, realistic description, down to the very end -- almost the last hold he has, keeping up appearances, essentially when there is nothing else (which the management does as well: "Coffee and rolls are brought round" even in the short final chapter, when everything is, quite literally, at sea ...).
Termush is a neat, well-understated variation on the apocalyptic novel, and holds up well -- not least because much here easily applies to other contemporary scenarios of a wealthy class trying to wall itself off from the catastrophes facing mankind beyond just nuclear war.
- M.A.Orthofer, 17 January 2024
Danish author Sven Holm lived 1940 to 2019.
