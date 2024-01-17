Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Termush



by

Sven Holm



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Danish title: Termush. Atlanterhavskysten

Translated by Sylvia Clayton

With an Introduction by Jeff VanderMeer

Our Assessment:



B+ : creepily effective little post-apocalyptic tale

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer New Statesman . 3/6/2023 John Gray The New Yorker . 15/1/2024 . The Spectator . 23/5/1969 Henry Tube TLS . 30/6/2023 Anna Aslanyan

From the Reviews :

"A writer in a realist tradition, Holm extends its style and methods to probe human psychology in a devastated world. (...) Termush is an addition to the post-apocalyptic canon that lingers disquietingly in the reader's mind." - John Gray, New Statesman





is an addition to the post-apocalyptic canon that lingers disquietingly in the reader's mind." - "Despite its brevity, the book is richly textured with insights about how money shapes one’s conception of safety, and how grasping the interconnectedness of the physical world is also to grasp one’s mortality." - The New Yorker





"Mr Holm creates an atmosphere as hermetic, as blandly sinister as that in The Magic Mountain ; his book is a grim reminder that we have escaped from the terrors of nature only to invent and store up for ourselves our own improved version of the Black Death." - Henry Tube, The Spectator





; his book is a grim reminder that we have escaped from the terrors of nature only to invent and store up for ourselves our own improved version of the Black Death." - "The laconic prose makes the atmosphere of doom palpable. (...) The novella’s themes, which will be familiar to readers of J. G. Ballard and Cormac McCarthy, haven’t lost their urgency. Holm’s environmental catastrophe provokes reflections on climate change, and the strangers at the gates could be present-day migrants. Most importantly, Termush works as a parable of inequality, reminding us that, unless the world redistributes its resources more fairly, it will continue to be haunted by visions of dystopia -- devastating to haves and have-nots alike." - Anna Aslanyan, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Termush is set shortly after a catastrophic disaster has occurred -- clearly a nuclear war, as radioactive fallout continues to be a concern. The narrator, a well-to-do former academic, writes from Termush, an establishment that styles and presents itself as a hotel -- of a very special kind. It was conceived of and billed as a kind of Noah's ark in the case of just such a disaster as has recently occurred.

As the narrator explains:

When I put my name down for the hotel a few years ago, as a guarantee of help, it was because of the hotel's remote situation, its subterranean provision stores, its access to an uncontaminated water supply, its protective shelters and its assurances about security men and reconnaissance parties.

Everything went according to plan, just as it had been run through for us beforehand, on the lines explained in the brochures we received with our enrolment forms.

No one thought about protecting himself against the survivors or their demands on us. We paid money to go on living in the same way that one once paid health insurance; we bought the commodity called survival, and according to all existing contracts no one has the right to take it from us or make demands upon it.

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 January 2024

About the Author :

Danish author Sven Holm lived 1940 to 2019.

