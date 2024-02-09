

the complete review - fiction

Blue Lard



by

Vladimir Sorokin



Russian title: Голубое сало

Translated and with an afterword by Max Lawton

Our Assessment:



B : off the charts inventive -- and in quite a few other ways as well

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ . 11/12/2000 Maren Jungclaus Le Temps . 24/2/2007 Laurent Nicolet Die Zeit . 9/11/2000 H.-P. Kunisch

From the Reviews :

"(E)ine alternative Zeitgeschichte, wobei Machthaber und Geistesgrößen des vorigen Jahrhunderts in grotesken Szenen vorgeführt werden. Die Spiegelszene am Ende des Romans erlöst den Leser nicht aus seiner Verwirrung, verweist aber auf das poetologische Programm: Es geht um Doppelgänger und Ähnlichkeiten, Spiegelungen, Klone, Imitate. (...) Vladimir Sorokin schickt den Leser mit diesem vielschichtigen Roman auf eine phantastische Reise voller Abgründe in die Vergangenheit und Zukunft und entfaltet die enorme Bildlichkeit seiner Sprache in diesem literarischen Karneval." - Maren Jungclaus, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"Une farce énorme, invraisemblable, où tout est passé à la moulinette du sacrilège, la langue, l'histoire, la littérature, tout ce qui, à force d'être ressassé et digéré, finit par perdre toute saveur et d'abord celle de la vérité." - Laurent Nicolet, Le Temps





"Es geht bei der geschichtsverändernden Potenz des von Dichtern produzierten himmelblauen Specks um die staubige Diskussion, ob Literatur den Weltenlauf beeinflussen kann. Sicher, es geht in der Frage nach dem Zusammenhang von Erdrammlern und Zügen darum, die grotesken Ausreden für Misserfolge im Sowjetkommunismus zu persiflieren. Und sicher: Sorokin, der Selbstkopist und Verfälscher, macht mit seinem literarischen Verfahren des Klonens von Klonen das Problem der Originalität auf amüsante Weise klar. Aber zu einem kleinen Problem der Sorokinschen Witzmaschinerie wird in diesem neuen Roman, dass sie sich so gar nicht darum schert, ihre durchaus vorhandenen Inhalte, Themen rüberzubringen. Kaum hat Sorokin eine seiner bizarren Sprachrammelfantasien losgeschickt, ist schon der nächste, noch prächtigere Sprachrammelfeuerwerkskörper dran, und man ist beinahe versucht zu sagen: Da verpufft was." - Hans-Peter Kunisch, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

The 'blue' lard' of the title is "LW-type matter" -- a 'superinsulator', meaning that it is: "Matter the entropy of which is always equal to zero". This property makes it ideal for the construction of a "constant energy reactor" -- perpetual energy -- and that is what it is being harvested for, around 2068; the plan is to build a reactor on the moon. Such a concept is fairly usual science fiction fare -- but how Vladimir Sorokin imagines blue lard comes into being and is harvested certainly isn't: after two failed efforts, BL-3 is on the right track, with 'reconstructs' -- clones -- of famous Rusian writers producing the substance as they scribble away, it accumulating mostly on the tender part of their backs, as it turns out that: "only those people who had at some point written down their fantasies on paper turned out to be capable of producing blue lard".

The novel opens in cold Siberia, where Boris writes letters reporting on how the project is going. The clones aren't perfect likenesses -- Nabokov-7 rates an 89 per cent correspondence, but Chekhov-3 is only at 76 ("One defect is the lack of a stomach").

Boris writes from a strongly Sinicized Russia -- "Everything is working out for the Chinese now, just as it did for the Americans in the twentieth century, the French in the nineteenth, the English in the eighteenth", etc. --, which is also reflected in the language in his conversation and letters, filled with Chinese words and expressions. The novel comes with a Glossary of Chinese words and phrases (as well as one of 'Other words and expressions'), but can still be heady going, as when Boris describes some of his colleagues:

Without reference to L-harmony, Kir is a simple shagua who stuck his skinny zuan kong tchi right into fashionable HERO-KUNST. Daisy is a laobaixing who went straight from Pskov to the ART-mei chaun in Petersburg. She's not even able to support an elementary tanhua

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 February 2024

About the Author :

Russian author Vladimir Sorokin (Владимир Сорокин) was born in 1955.

