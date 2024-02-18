Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Celestial City



by

Diego Marani



Italian title: La città celeste

Translated by Graham Anderson

Our Assessment:



B : nice little Trieste-framed revisiting-one's-youth

The complete review 's Review :

The 'celestial city' of the title is Trieste, a "frontier outpost" -- the former Austro-Hungarian port city, now a part of Italy, jutting into Slovenia -- where the narrator went to university, the School of Translating and Interpreting (the Scuola di Lingue Moderne per Interpreti e Traduttori which author Marani attended; the novel is clearly autobiographical), and the novel is, in no small part, a kind of love letter to the city, bookended by two rail journeys, opening with the youth taking his first independent steps away from the family household in going to Trieste to study and concluding with the narrator returning to the city for the first time in forty years.

The Celestial City is a look back at the heady days of youth -- student life, the close friendships he makes, his first passionate romances -- all framed and colored by the city of Trieste. From the first he finds a timeless quality to the city -- it: "seemed to worship the past, whatever it might have been" -- and so also, when he heads back decades later, he recognizes that this is part of its essence and its specialness:

This city which mocks passing time, which is always on the wane, which sidesteps the future, which it is futile to conquer and impossible to alter, a city that will always be a frontier outpost even if there are no longer any frontiers today.

It was this home, which had brought us together, that turned us into a mutually supportive community. It is this home that has made us into the band we are today, in spite of geographical distances.

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 February 2024

:

About the Author :

Italian author and linguist Diego Marani was born in 1959.

