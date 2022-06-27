Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Interpreter



by

Diego Marani



Italian title: L'interprete

Translated by Judith Landry

Our Assessment:



B : good fun

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 9/3/2016 Nicholas Lezard Sydney Morning Herald A 11/3/2016 Andrew Riemer TLS . 2/3/2016 Thea Lenarduzzi

From the Reviews :

"This is more of a romp than the other two novels, more comedic, albeit a very dark kind of comedy; part investigation into the properties of language, part thriller. (...) When we find out what links the list of cities together we realise that we have, in a most enjoyable way, been subject to a kind of superior shaggy dog story." - Nicholas Lezard, The Guardian





"I won't reveal the ending or the last stages of this dizzying narrative for fear of spoiling readers' pleasure and running the risk of getting confused about its outlandish details. But The Interpreter is a great read. (...) The Interpreter may be saying something significant and even profound about languages -- and about the origins of language, the language of Adam and Eve in a manner of speaking -- in a playful and deliberately irreverent manner. Here, then, is further evidence that Marani deserves to be better known than he is, at least in this country." - Andrew Riemer, Sydney Morning Herald





The complete review 's Review :

The Interpreter is the third in a loose trilogy -- following New Finnish Grammar and The Last of the Vostyachs -- which, as the publishers put it, are: "on the theme of language and identity". Both are, indeed, central to this novel, narrated by Felix Bellamy, who begins his story around the time that he took on a new job, as head of the interpreters' department for a large international organization, but, by the end, is a man transformed -- not least in going by an assumed name. As the opening words of the novel already make clear: "This is the story of my undoing".

Bellamy is a somewhat odd fit for the position of director of the Interpreter and Conferences Department, as: "The only foreign language known to me is an inadequate and obsolete German". -- and also since he seems leery of: "the swarm of ranters I was now being called upon to supervise":

They were people who challenged God; who, out of sheer devilry and vanity, would lean forward to peer into the abyss of madness. They struck me as circus performers, shifty, dishonest quick-change artists, mental stuntmen, who at any moment might put a foot wrong and take a serious fall.

They're not senseless noises, they're a language ! A secret language !

A process as old as man is taking place in my head: the birth of a new language ! Or perhaps the rebirth of an old one, forgotten by mankind !

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 June 2022

:

Dedalus publicity page

Text Publishing publicity page

See Index of Italian literature

About the Author :

Italian author and linguist Diego Marani was born in 1959.

