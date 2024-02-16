|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
The Hopkins Manuscript
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : too simplistic in parts, but holds up quite well
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
The Hopkins Manuscript opens with a Foreword 'From The Imperial Research Press, Addis Ababa', written nearly a thousand years after Great Britain's: "last wretched inhabitants starved to death amid the ruins of their once noble cities". The manuscript of the title is one discovered by the Royal Society of Abyssinia -- a rare surviving record from the times of the: "final, tragic days of London", as first:
Every printed book, every vestige of art surviving from Western Europe, was systematically hunted out and destroyed. The damp climate of England completed this work of destruction in the seven hundred years that followedSo readers come to the story proper with some idea of what is to come -- mankind surviving, but the folks on the British isles and indeed all of 'Western civilization' not faring all too well.
Turning to the manuscript itself then, its narrator, Edgar Hopkins, also immediately makes clear that things did not go well: he writes from a London reduced to some seven hundred inhabitants, and the end is nigh, Hopkins noting: "I must write my story, plainly and simply, while I have the strength and sufficient light to see by".
It is the time after the ominously-named Cataclysm, and Hopkins recounts the events leading up to it and after, beginning his story some seven years earlier. At the time he was: "a bachelor aged forty-seven, of set habits and comfortable circumstances". He was retired and happily pursued his hobby of poultry breeding, living deep in the Hampshire countryside, in the tiny village of Beadle. It is an isolated locale:
We were at the end of the valley, and no road climbed the downs beyond. No traffic passed our way, and the village was immune from the disturbing influences of travellers.Occasionally he ventures down to London -- including to meetings of the British Lunar Society, which he had become a member of. When he is summoned to a special meeting in October, he worries for all the wrong reasons why it has been called -- learning there that the moon's orbit is decaying, and that in some seven months time it will likely crash to earth, or perhaps glance off it; in either case, the future of the earth may be in question. Cataclysm indeed !
Hopkins and the other members are asked not to share the information, and so for a while he must live with the burden of knowing of likely impending doom by himself. He carries on surprisingly well, telling himself that: "I must do my duty by carrying on exactly as if nothing had happened". Indeed, he is very much the 'carry-on' type under every circumstance, as Sherriff presents him as a rather (or rather extremely) self-important person who has a tendency to focus on minor personal affronts while avoiding the bigger picture.
It's a while before the authorities have to acknowledge publicly what the world is facing, but at some point it becomes rather obvious that the moon is getting closer. (Somewhat disappointingly, Sherriff doesn't devote much space to what surely would be an impressive spectacle, of an ever-larger moon whishing closer and closer by .....) Some preparations are made, such as the digging of 'dugouts', shelters from come what may, with even Beadle building one for the hundred or so local souls, with Hopkins doing his part to help. Hopkins also befriends the young niece and nephew of neighbor Colonel Parker, nineteen-year-old Oxford-student Pat and her younger brother, Etonian Robin.
About midway through the novel we come to the fateful day -- which Hopkins chooses to face by himself, at home, rather than crammed in with the other village-folk in the dugout. The science of this fiction is unfortunately rather weak: whether glancing blow or full-on hit, the moon falling out of orbit would have a devastating impact on earth. Sherriff tries for an explanation of sorts why things don't turn out quite so badly, but it's not very convincing.
In any case, the damage wrought is terrible -- but in his isolated spot, Hopkins fares quite well. As do his neighbors, the Parkers -- at least the young ones. Pat and Robin move in with Hopkins, and they begin to rebuild their little world.
Typically, among Hopkins' complaints about what has happened, is his outrage that a huge ocean liner has washed up in his backyard:
This lovely meadow had been the pride and joy of my life, and here, sprawled upon it like a drunken giant, crushing and obliterating my life's work, lay somebody else's property -- without my permission, without a word of apology ! Of my poultry house there was not a sign -- of my cherished pullets not a feather ....If his priorities are sometimes misguided, his carry-on and stiff-upper-lip spirit do help in allowing for a return to some sense of normalcy, with all the necessary adjustments.
For all the destruction, England has fared reasonably well. Eventually Hopkins and the kids make contact with others, and the nearby town begins to be rebuilt. A new world order seems to be settling in well enough .....
It is only in the aftermath that the real disaster strikers. Politics and national interests begin to clash, and eventually a world war breaks out. (Sherriff was writing in 1939 .....) And, as we have been warned from the beginning, things do not go well.
It's a clever twist, to have mankind survive a natural catastrophe of the highest order, only then to blow survival through petty national-level infighting. Particularly galling and frustratingly amusing is the reason why the British are so gung-ho -- a desperate insistence on preserving the outrage that was Empire, as one of the geographic consequences of the moon-fall-out was that it:
blocked our sea routes and isolated the British Isles from its Colonies and Dominions. Unless we have free passage across the moon to the Atlantic and Mediterranean, Britain is doomed.Readers have been prepared for how bad it gets, as the story comes full circle and Hopkins, close to death, completes his tale in a practically empty London, what little food he has left kept hanging: "in a sack from the electric light pendant -- the only means of protecting it from the rats".
Sherriff's choice of narrator and guide is a large part of what makes the story, as Hopkins' limitations and self-absorption make for an amusingly semi-distanced perspective on the true horror of much that goes on. Sherriff dips in that well a bit too often along the way, Hopkins' obliviousness and priorities occasionally getting somewhat tiresome, but on the whole it works.
The point Sherriff makes, that geopolitics and human nature pose a greater threat to humanity's survival than even the largest-scale natural disaster, is made a bit obviously, but still resonates -- and must have packed quite the punch when the novel came out in 1939. The science of the fiction seems laughable by contemporary standards, but on the whole The Hopkins Manuscript holds up quite well, and makes for an appealing read.
- M.A.Orthofer, 16 February 2024
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
British author Robert Cedric Sherriff lived 1896 to 1975.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2024 the complete review