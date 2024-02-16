Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Hopkins Manuscript



by

R.C. Sherriff



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : too simplistic in parts, but holds up quite well

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The New Republic . 27/9/1939 James Orrick The NY Times Book Rev. . 9/7/1939 L.M.Field The NY Times Book Rev. . 8/1/2023 A.Nevala-Lee The Sunday Times . 26/3/1939 Ralph Straus Time . 31/7/1939 . The Times . 31/3/1939 J.S. The Times . 25/2/2021 A.H.Murray The Washington Post . 2/2/2023 Michael Dirda

From the Reviews :

"The portrait of Edgar Hopkins as he reveals himself is a masterpiece. No satire could equal the irony of his own bare explanation of his motives. And not once during the fantastic events he lives through does he act or think out of character. (...) What follows is like a bitter parody of actuality, fading to a swift and most un-Wellsian end." - James Orrick, The New Republic





"The novel is long, but its hold on the reader is never lost. It has humor and charm, variety and suspense. Its people are real, and while its plot is utterly fantastic, much of truth and of wisdom has often been conveyed under the guise of a fairy tale." - Louise Maunsell Field, The New York Times Book Review





"(T)his wonderful novel should powerfully resonate with readers whose consciences are troubled by inequality and climate change. (...) Sherriff’s warning that authoritarian leaders will use any crisis to advance their goals is disturbingly relevant today. Thanks to wealth and geography, a privileged minority can insulate itself from the worst for a long time, but not forever." - Alec Nevala-Lee, The New York Times Book Review





"I do not think that Mr. Sherriff has invented anything that has not been suggested in the books before. What he has done is to invest his theme at once with an exciting uncertainty -- all the while you are eager to discover what exactly will be happening next -- and with the simple human touch necessary to carry conviction. (...) It is a vivid record, all the more piquant to us for the implied satire in the background. Much is left to the imagination, but with Edgar playing guide that was inevitable. Indeed, it is only the narrow limits of his vision which make possible any intimacy at all." - Ralph Straus, The Sunday Times





"Told in Edgar Hopkins' subdued commuter's style, this demi-Wellsian Downfall of the West packs a clammy warning." - Time





"Mr. Sherriff follows the principle of comedy that the grave should somewhere touch on the ridiculous (...) The wonders themselves are well handled (.....) Mr. Sherriff's insistence on Hopkins's innocent vanity becomes at times a trifle tedious, but it cannot seriously detract from an ingenious novel." - J.S., The Times





"RC Sherriff's novel, like all great speculative fiction, rests not on its plausibility, but on the glimpses it shows us of our own face. The novel's framing device is fabulous. (...) The book crackles with juxtapositions of the everyday and the extraordinary. (...) At the book's core lies the message that the real enemy is not the moon; it is ourselves. The nationalism and militarism of the age filter through not before the crash, but spoiler alert after it, after two fragile years of recovery." - Andrew Hunter Murray, The Times





"In The Hopkins Manuscript, he shows he is as adept at description as at dialogue. (...) For readers today, many elements in the novel will call to mind our own recent experiences with the coronavirus pandemic, ultranationalist politics, widespread religious fanaticism, the global climate crisis and senseless, brutal wars of attrition around the world. In short, The Hopkins Manuscript doesn’t simply -- or simplistically — envision what some have called a “cozy catastrophe.” It remains a relevant cautionary tale." - Michael Dirda, The Washington Post

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Hopkins Manuscript opens with a Foreword 'From The Imperial Research Press, Addis Ababa', written nearly a thousand years after Great Britain's: "last wretched inhabitants starved to death amid the ruins of their once noble cities". The manuscript of the title is one discovered by the Royal Society of Abyssinia -- a rare surviving record from the times of the: "final, tragic days of London", as first:

Every printed book, every vestige of art surviving from Western Europe, was systematically hunted out and destroyed. The damp climate of England completed this work of destruction in the seven hundred years that followed

We were at the end of the valley, and no road climbed the downs beyond. No traffic passed our way, and the village was immune from the disturbing influences of travellers.

This lovely meadow had been the pride and joy of my life, and here, sprawled upon it like a drunken giant, crushing and obliterating my life's work, lay somebody else's property -- without my permission, without a word of apology ! Of my poultry house there was not a sign -- of my cherished pullets not a feather ....

blocked our sea routes and isolated the British Isles from its Colonies and Dominions. Unless we have free passage across the moon to the Atlantic and Mediterranean, Britain is doomed.

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 February 2024

- Return to top of the page -

:

Scribner publicity page

Penguin Classics publicity page

Persephone Books publicity page

publicity page

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

British author Robert Cedric Sherriff lived 1896 to 1975.

- Return to top of the page -