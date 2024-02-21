Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - biographical

The Illuminated



by

Gérard de Nerval



The Precursors of Socialism: Tales and Portraits

French title: Les illuminés

Translated and with an Introduction by Peter Valente

The Illuminated collects seven 'tales and portraits' by Gérard de Nerval written between 1839 and 1851 (with four of them written in 1850 and 1851). Aside from the basically introductory 'My Uncle's Library', written in 1839 and only a little over a page long, they are fictionally embellished -- to varying degrees -- creative biographical portraits, with that on Restif de la Bretonne alone near novella-length at well over a hundred pages.

'My Uncle's Library' introduces the project, Nerval expressing the desire: "to paint a portrait of certain eccentrics of philosophy", which is what he then proceeds to do in these pieces.

This short chapter also closes very nicely:

My poor uncle often said: "Always think twice before you speak."

What should we do before writing ?

His writing was affected by the disorder of his imagination; it is irregular, wandering, illegible; ideas appear like a mob, pushing the pen, and preventing him from forming the letters. This is what made him the enemy of double letters and long syllables, which he replaced with abbreviations. Most often, as we know, he just composed straight from the printer's case.

not just a clever pastiche, but a serious and original work written by a man totally imbued with the spirit and belief system of the East.

We have gotten ahead of ourselves: having reached barely two-thirds in this life of our writer, we have revealed a scene from his last days; following the example of the illuminated one himself, we have with one stroke united the future and the past.

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 February 2024

