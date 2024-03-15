|
The Club of True Creators
Our Assessment:
B : decent if a bit thin mix of action and satire in contemporary Serbia
The complete review's Review:
The Club of True Creators has two main storylines.
One follows Vojislav 'Voja' Počuča, a writer in his late fifties who sees himself as: "the beacon, the creator of new realms, burdened with a genius comparable only to Pavić in the Serbian canon" and is founder of the Novi Sad artists' association, the Club of True Creators -- though it's Facebook group still has no members other than Voja .....
The other involves Nataša Žarković, who sees herself as: "a professional fighter for justice"; she runs down a man -- while he is walking with Voja -- in her car, and then goes on the run with Milonja Šoškić, the: "famous Eliot Ness of Novi Sad", who: "might be the finest detective the Novi Sad PD has ever had" and is so married to the job that he's been through four failed marriages.
Now this is a dilemma, we find. Looking left, then looking right. Who do we follow ? They're all only getting further away, and the chapter will simply end if we don't ...They choose the right character to follow, in this case, as Voja and some of his Club-colleagues -- "three éminences grises of Serbian literature" -- have also set their sights on Maja, upset about some of what she has written, accusing her of being: "a dedicated critic of Truth, and a missionary of empty European culture, aiming to destroy everything that's authentically ours". They take this very seriously, and want to set Maja right, but their own infighting complicates matters; as with most everything to do with this Club, their efforts prove rather ineffective. Maja escapes their clutches -- and they get theirs, eventually.
The Club of True Creators is (intentionally) more comic than dramatic. There's a serious edge to the satire, too, not least regarding Serbian national pride and the how the nation deals with its history, both distant and recent. (Footnotes also clear up some of the Serbia-specific mentions and allusions for foreign readers.)
It's fairly good fun and quite entertaining, if a bit loose and spread somewhat thin; the various storylines and main characters could easily do with more development and depth.
- M.A.Orthofer, 15 March 2024
Serbian author Milan Tripković was born in 1977.
© 2024 the complete review